Pitt adding more safety measures after reported sexual assault inside Cathedral of Learning

The University of Pittsburgh’s police chief says they will be adding police officers and outside security personnel to increase security measures on campus. They’ll also be adding more cameras to the Cathedral of Learning, which already has 75 cameras installed.

In wake of the reported sexual assault inside of the Cathedral of Learning, students are seeing an increased police presence in the building. Police and administrators are working to make safety changes on campus, which includes messaging all students campus crime alerts.

“I think something needs to change but i dont know if increasing police presence on campus is going to do anything,” Pitt chemistry major Genevieve Thomas said. “Pittsburgh is not a scary city, but i never feel safe as a woman, i never feel safe walking alone.”

The alleged assault happened in a stairwell inside the Cathedral of Learning in the afternoon--- it’s one of three sex assaults the University of Pittsburgh has reportedly issued crime alerts for. Students protested and held a sit-in outside of the building, upset and angry over safety concerns.

Students we spoke to had mixed reactions about a plan to increase both police and security guards. Fear of overpolicing was a concern for some students. But the decision to add more cameras was met with mostly positive responses. There will be approximately 1000 cameras on campus.

