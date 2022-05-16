Pitt alum to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’ Wednesday

A University of Pittsburgh alum will compete on “Jeopardy!” this week!

Adriana Ramirez will be a contestant on the show on Wednesday, May 18.

“Jeopardy!” airs at 7 p.m. every weekday on WPXI-TV Channel 11.

