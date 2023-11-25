Pitt concludes 2023 season against Duke

This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

It may be an unceremonious end to the 2023 season, but Pitt has reached the conclusion of its season.

Pitt has already flown to Durham, N.C. to prepare for its noon kickoff against Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium this afternoon — right at noon. For those who will not be in attendance, the ACC Network will provide a television broadcast for the final Panthers’ game of the season.

“Going to play a really good Duke team this weekend, on the road,” Pat Narduzzi said Monday at his weekly news conference. “We need to try to go down on the road and try to replicate what we did this weekend with the details that we did, but Mike Elko does a heck of a job. One of the hotter names in college football right now, all over the place, and he’s a great football coach. He’s a defensive guy. So, they’re strong on defense.”

