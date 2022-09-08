Pitt police investigating alleged sexual assault on campus

The University of Pittsburgh police are investigating an alleged sexual assault.

Campus police were called to the 100 block of University Place on Tuesday night for a report of sexual assault that happened the night before between 10:47 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Pitt students told Channel 11 they received an email alert about the crime.

“There really wasn’t in-depth detail on what the crime report really was,” said freshman Madison Colin.

On Tuesday, the suspect was wanted by police. They issued a description of the suspect, describing him as a young Black male with a thin frame carrying a Pitt book bag. By Wednesday, he was identified and questioned by police.

Students who live in the area say they are confident in campus security measures and safety.

“I feel like it’s pretty safe. We have our own police and they are always around, you see them wherever you go,” said freshman Mahogane Bailey.

Police say the victim and suspect interacted on social media before the alleged assault.

Campus police are now issuing the following warning to the Pitt community:

• Report suspicious persons and crime incidents promptly.

• Pay attention to your surroundings, trust your instincts, and go to a public place.

• When traveling at night, walk with friends.

• Do not approach suspicious persons or vehicles.

• Use the University Shuttle Service when possible (SAFERIDER 412-648-2255).

• Exercise caution while using social media.

