Pitt police investigating third sexual assault in the area over past month

Police at the University of Pittsburgh have reported their third sexual assault near the university campus within a month.

According to university police, a woman was sexually assaulted in a stairwell at the campus’s Cathedral of Learning. The report said a man approached the woman, pushed her against a wall and sexually assaulted her while he held her against it.

The suspect is a college-aged thin black male with short curly hair. He has a “buzz cut” style of haircut. He is around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark maroon shirt, black shoes and sweatpants with a black backpack.

The report said the sexual assault happened on Oct. 5.

This is the third sexual assault investigated by the University of Pittsburgh police within the past month.

Officers responded to reports of a sexual assault at the 100 block of University Place on Sept. 6.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pitt police investigating alleged sexual assault on campus

A few weeks later, the University of Pittsburgh police assisted Pittsburgh police with a sexual assault investigation at the 200 block of Dithridge Street on Sept. 17.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pittsburgh police investigating sexual assault near Pitt campus

We have reached out to Pitt Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

15-year-old boy charged in Kennywood shooting; police say they’re looking for second shooter Local teacher reinstated after refusing to use preferred pronouns, district policy suspended Target 11: Student who allegedly raped teacher accused of previous assault VIDEO: Investigators announce arrest, provide update following Kennywood shooting DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts