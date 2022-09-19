Pitt police issue crime alert for alleged sexual assault near campus

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

The University of Pittsburgh Police Department has issued a crime alert regarding an alleged sexual assault near campus.

Police said it happened on Saturday between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. in the 200 block of North Dithridge Street.

Pitt police described the suspect as a college-age man of Asian descent, around 5 foot, 7 inches to 5 foot, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He was seen wearing a button-up red Hawaiian-style shirt with khaki shorts and identified himself as “Beck.”

Anyone with information on this incident should call the Pittsburgh Police Department (Zone 2) at 412-255-2827 (reference CCR #22-150806) or the University of Pittsburgh police at 412-624-2121 (reference report #22-02576).

Crime Tips from Pitt Police:

  • Report suspicious persons and crime incidents promptly.

  • Pay attention to your surroundings, trust your instincts, and go to a public place.

  • When traveling at night, walk with friends.

  • Avoid using devices that impair your hearing or sight while walking.

  • Do not approach suspicious persons or vehicles.

  • Use the University Shuttle Service when possible (SAFERIDER 412-648-2255)

