Pitt police issue crime alert for alleged sexual assault near campus

The University of Pittsburgh Police Department has issued a crime alert regarding an alleged sexual assault near campus.

Police said it happened on Saturday between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. in the 200 block of North Dithridge Street.

Pitt police described the suspect as a college-age man of Asian descent, around 5 foot, 7 inches to 5 foot, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He was seen wearing a button-up red Hawaiian-style shirt with khaki shorts and identified himself as “Beck.”

Anyone with information on this incident should call the Pittsburgh Police Department (Zone 2) at 412-255-2827 (reference CCR #22-150806) or the University of Pittsburgh police at 412-624-2121 (reference report #22-02576).

Crime Tips from Pitt Police:

Report suspicious persons and crime incidents promptly.

Pay attention to your surroundings, trust your instincts, and go to a public place.

When traveling at night, walk with friends.

Avoid using devices that impair your hearing or sight while walking.

Do not approach suspicious persons or vehicles.

Use the University Shuttle Service when possible (SAFERIDER 412-648-2255)

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Police: South Hills man charged after luring kids into his home, locking them there Reno Air Race Crash: Pilot dead after jet burst into flames during championship round Partnership between OwnPGH, Housing Authority could provide up to $90K for first time homebuyers VIDEO: Ring doorbell video shows moment police responded to overnight shooting in Munhall DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts