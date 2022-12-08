Pitt police issue warning about person posing as utility worker in South Oakland

University of Pittsburgh police issued a warning on Thursday after reports of a person posing as a utility worker in South Oakland, who attempted to gain access to buildings.

Pitt police said in those incidents, the person was reported to be aggressively knocking on doors and trying doorknobs to see if they were unlocked.

The investigation is ongoing and the University of Pittsburgh Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person in the picture above.

If you encounter a utility worker whom you believe to be suspicious, ask for identification and call the company to confirm their status. You can also call Pitt police to assist with any identification at 412-624-2121.

