Pitt police warning students about scammers posing as university officers

University of Pittsburgh police are warning students about a scam that’s going around.

It’s pretty concerning for some Pitt students because they didn’t even know there was a scam in the first place.

“A little uneasy, unsafe. It could happen to anyone,” said Sarah Witcop, a Pitt senior.

The scam involves phone spoofing and scammers posing as Pitt police.

“I’d probably answer it and give some information, so it’s definitely something to look out for,” Witcop said.

As the school year starts, a Pitt junior wonders if new students could be an easy target.

“The Pitt police are like the main enforcement here on campus so having people, especially if it’s convincing, scam like that that’s really dangerous for students I know, especially for freshmen,” said Matthew Plichta.

Pitt police tweeted out the warning, saying:

“There has been an increase in fraud cases involving the agency phone number being spoofed and the suspect pretending to be law enforcement personnel.”

Police also shared a link on how to avoid scams. This student hopes the warning can get out even faster.

“It would be nice if they put it on like the Pitt website or something, on the My Pitt homepage, or something like that. So I know every student has to check that every day if they’re logging in to see their classwork and stuff,” Plichta added.

11 News reached out to Pitt police for more details on this scam. They said they’d never ask for money or make demands by phone like this.

