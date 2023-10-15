Pitt State downs the Lions on the road
Pitt State downs the Lions on the road
Struggling with who to drop for your waiver adds? Jennifer Eakins has some names to consider cutting ahead of Week 5.
In college football, things can change drastically in the course of a week. Just ask Louisville.
Another week, another missed opportunity for Texas A&M. And now the heat on Jimbo Fisher may really start to intensify.
From Evan Carter to José Abreu, here's what to watch as the Astros and Rangers duel for the AL pennant and a ticket to the World Series.
Powell stopped Michigan State RB Nate Carter in the backfield but apparently didn't tackle correctly.
At least three states are moving forward with plans for larger, pricier prisons, with proponents of such facilities citing the need to address issues of overcrowding, poor sanitation conditions and a lack of mental health resources in the current facilities.
The TD was Hunter's first as a Colorado player. He missed three games after he was sidelined by a late hit in Week 3.
This week, we drive the Maserati MC20, BMW i7, BMW M3 CS and Ford Mustang, and talk about the Japan Mobility show and last week's F1 race.
Alex Anzalone thanked everyone who prayed for his family, after he revealed that his parents were trapped in Israel due to the ongoing war.
The Israel crisis has brought out the best in President Biden. Why can't he muster the same sort of leadership on the economy?
The new BMW X2 is competing in the 2023 Rebelle Rally with several off-road modifications, including bigger tires and custom-made skid plates.
Deion Sanders' team is 3-2-1 against the spread this season.
Nvidia's Jensen Huang plays to win or die — and always has.
A security researcher says a bug on an Indian state government website inadvertently revealed documents containing residents' Aadhaar numbers, identity cards and copies of their fingerprints. Majumder said the website bug meant it was possible to obtain land deeds, which contain records about the owners of a piece of land, from the e-District website by guessing sequential deed application numbers.
The EPA is withdrawing its call to set regulations in place that would have required states to assess the cybersecurity and integrity of public water system programs.
Warming temperatures are creating new habitats for species that spread deadly viruses like malaria and dengue fever. A combination of simple practical steps and revolutionary scientific techniques can help keep them at bay.
Save up to 70% on SwissGear, Rockland and more: Stock is flying off the virtual shelves.
Safety Ronnie Caldwell had 42 tackles during the 2022 season. He was reportedly shot and killed early Thursday morning.
The immediate next steps will be building out a dedicated staff to specifically support the WNBA franchise, Schneider said. They’ll look to hire a president, general manager and coach over the next six to eight months, he said.
Block, the Jack Dorsey-founded fintech company previously known as Square, has acquired Hifi, a music-focused fintech startup. The company also updated its website, which states that it's joining Block to “further our shared purpose of economic empowerment with the financial technologies and services we have built to help artists thrive.” Hifi launched in 2020 as a financial rights organization for artists, enabling users to track their royalty income through a dashboard that aggregates data from music labels, distribution services, music publishers and Performing Rights Organizations (PROs).