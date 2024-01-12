Pitt State Gorillas hang on to defeat Nebraska-Kearney

TechCrunch

Parallel Learning is solving that problem with a teletherapy platform that partners with school districts to create individualized plans for each student. Meant for kids in grades K through 12, Parallel announced today it has raised a new addition of $6.125 million, led by Rethink Impact, a fund that focuses on female and non-binary founders. This will entail hiring providers who are licensed in each new state where Parallel will operate.