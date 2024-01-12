Pitt State Gorillas hang on to defeat Nebraska-Kearney
Pitt State Gorillas hang on to defeat Nebraska-Kearney
Pitt State Gorillas hang on to defeat Nebraska-Kearney
The Dolphins have largely been labeled a finesse team. If there’s ever a weekend to shed that label and establish a perceived sense of physicality (every NFL team is physical, the sport demands it), this is it.
The NCAA is expected to levy significant penalties on FSU in the most serious and unprecedented sanctions handed down in the first 2 1/2 years of NIL.
Valve appears to have had a change of heart about fan-made tribute projects “borrowing” its IP. GamesRadar+ reported on the Steam maker’s DMCA takedown notice sent to the creators of Team Fortress: Source 2, an attempt to port TF2 to the more modern game engine.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss how Kawhi Leonard’s contract extension will upset free agency, where Dejounte Murray should be traded and why the vibes are bad in Golden State.
These popular H2O purifiers start at just $13 — we'll drink to that.
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling new vehicle, and the Ford F-150 is the best-selling used vehicle overall, closely followed by the Chevrolet Silverado.
Six of the top 11 teams in the country have now lost to unranked teams in the last 48 hours.
Nebraska's win over Purdue marked its first over a top-ranked team since 1982.
xMEMS' Cypress will be a massive improvement for what MEMS drivers are capable of doing for wireless earbuds.
A program-wide exodus left Utah State without a single returning player who scored a point for the Aggies last season. Now, they're 15-1 and ranked No. 20 in the country.
The Cougars were the last undefeated team in the country.
Nation state-backed hackers and criminals are using generative AI in their cyberattacks, but U.S. intelligence is also using artificial intelligence technologies to find malicious activity, according to a senior U.S. National Security Agency official. "We're seeing intelligence operators [and] criminals on those platforms," said Joyce.
In a franchise powered by superstars, the Lakers' coach is always in danger of getting run over by them.
In some parts of the world (read: Japan, primarily), eldercare has been an important robotics focus for decades. Labrador Robotics’ home assistive system is a good example here in the States. In Tel Aviv, meanwhile, Intuition Robotics has been promoting a “companion” robot since 2016 or so.
A Chinese state-backed institute has reportedly found a way to identify people who send files and messages via AirDrop. Police are said to have used the method to identify several people suspected of sharing 'undesirable content.'
Parallel Learning is solving that problem with a teletherapy platform that partners with school districts to create individualized plans for each student. Meant for kids in grades K through 12, Parallel announced today it has raised a new addition of $6.125 million, led by Rethink Impact, a fund that focuses on female and non-binary founders. This will entail hiring providers who are licensed in each new state where Parallel will operate.
Adam Silver convinced Draymond Green to keep playing in the NBA.
We're expecting big reveals from Honda, Vinfast, Mercedes-Benz and more at this year's CES Show. We'll also be bringing you live impressions from the show floor.
A 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback GTS in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
The Republican primary caucus on January 15 officially kicks off the 2024 race for the White House. The process remains largely unchanged for Republicans, but is vastly different for Democrats this year. Here's your guide to the 2024 Iowa caucus.