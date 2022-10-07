Pitt students gather outside Cathedral of Learning to protest sexual assault

A day after a woman was sexually assaulted inside the Cathedral of Learning on the University of Pittsburgh campus, student’s gathered outside the iconic building to protest sexual assault.

There have been three sexual assaults in recent weeks on or near the campus.

Many students are demanding better security, surveillance cameras, and to only allow people with university IDs to be allowed into the building.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca is pressing university officials about safety protocols and changes, and talking to students about their concerns.

