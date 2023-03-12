Pitt’s tournament fate up to the committee after Saturday slate goes perfectly

The Pitt Panthers needed a few things to happen for them on Saturday and fortunately for them, all of those things did happen.

The Panthers entered Saturday on the tournament bubble, therefore the thing that could’ve killed Pitt was Cinderella teams that unexpectedly won their conference tournament and stole a bid.

Ohio State, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, Tulane and UAB were all still in a position to win their conference tournament, which would’ve hurt Pitt’s chances, however, all of those teams lost.

Now, Pitt’s fate is now in the hands of the tournament committee, who will examine the resumes of all the teams that they have on the bubble.

