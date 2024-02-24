Pitt-Virginia Tech preview: Everything you need to know

This story originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

On Saturday evening, Pitt will look to bounce back after its brutal loss to Wake Forest with a matchup against Virginia Tech.

PITT’S OUTLOOK

Pitt took the “bury the tape” approach after its game against Wake Forest, opting to not watch any of the film, take a day off, and move on (per the Jeff Capel Radio Show). Now, with five games left, the Panthers are holding on tight to a bubble spot, and each game feels like a “can’t lose” opportunity.

Virginia Tech stands in front of the Panthers, coming off a massive win over rival Virginia by a whopping score of 75-41.

