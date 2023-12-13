Pitt Volleyball sent off by fans ahead of 3rd straight Final Four appearance

Before their third straight Final Four appearance, Pitt Volleyball had one more celebration with their fans Tuesday afternoon.

The Panthers will play the No. 1 overall seed Nebraska in the national semi-final on Thursday in Tampa, Florida.

As the team boarded the bus to the airport, they were sent off by fans, cheerleaders and the band.

Among the crowd was Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke.

“It set the standard really in many ways for this athletic department about what you can accomplish,” Lyke said of head coach Dan Fisher’s program. “Certainly, for the growth of the game here in Pittsburgh, I think we now have a city that is a volleyball town and is excited to come and watch.”

The Panthers are the only program to appear in the last three NCAA semi-finals. They have qualified for the tournament for eight straight years.

The Panthers face the Huskers on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Truck possibly stolen by escaped teens found, police still looking for gun that was inside vehicleTherese Rocco, first female assistant chief of Pittsburgh police, dies at 97Krispy Kreme offering ‘Day of Dozens’ deal for 12/12

VIDEO: Woman dead after car goes over hillside, crashes into garage in Lincoln-Lemington DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts