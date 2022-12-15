Pitts: 8 ideas Fayetteville police should follow, no matter who is next chief

Fayetteville Police chief candidates, assistant chief Kemberle Braden, left, and assistant chief James Nolette, answer questions at a Fayetteville police chief candidates' forum at city hall on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

The two finalists for Fayetteville police chief face a tall order when one of them assumes top command next month.

The Fayetteville City Council has prioritized a goal to make the city the safest in the state. This comes with a backdrop of a troubling murder rate — just last weekend two people were killed in gun violence.

But Kimberle “Kim” Braden and James Nolette say they have plans. On Tuesday night, they fielded questions in a community forum held in the City Council chambers.

For the last chief selection in 2017, the city went with someone from outside the community — choosing Gina Hawkins from the police department in Clayton County, Georgia. She is retiring in January.

Both Nolette and Braden are assistant chiefs who have worked their way up in the Fayetteville Police Department over decades of service. Nolette is the specialized services bureau commander; Braden is the field operations bureau commander.

I have heard some grumbling about the lack of an outsider in the final two choices. The idea is someone from elsewhere can bring a fresh perspective.

I would counter that plenty of our most talented folks are homegrown. People from Fayetteville can do things.

I am not counting anyone out just because the hire will be internal.

The future chief's willingness to listen to the community will be key to success, as will be his ability to adapt to our changing and diverse city. Their long ties to our city could be helpful in this regard.

At the public forum Tuesday, Braden and Nolette struck many of the same notes. They plan to reach out to sworn and non-sworn personnel in the Police Department in the first couple of months to gauge strengths and areas for improvement. They plan to work on the problem of retention. They plan to deepen community engagement.

At one point. Braden said: “I promise you, we didn’t compare notes.”

Several of their answers stood out to me in the 90-minute session.

Fayetteville Police chief candidate assistant chief James Nolette answers questions at a Fayetteville police chief candidatesÕ forum at city hall on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Among them were answers that indicated to me good community-centered policies, procedures and approaches to policing. They are ideas that the department should pursue or continue to pursue — no matter who is ultimately chosen chief by City Manager Doug Hewett.

Here are eight examples.

Get involved

Braden proposed open house meetings, where officers go out to different parts of the city according to police station locations or City Council districts.

“So often, we ask the community to come to us,” he said. He said an open house format could help officers “get a feel for what’s going on out in the community.”

Both internally and dealing with the public, the department should be all about legitimacy and trust, he said. It was a phrase he repeated.

He said one area where the department can do this is on service calls. This year, the department so far has handled 140,000 calls for service, he said.

Braden said officers engaging the community in a way that is courteous and professional “is probably one of the best things we can do to improve our image.”

He said the police needed to do a better job of getting out there, “whether that’s a community cleanup, whether that’s a cornhole tournament at the local rec center.”

“The cops gotta get involved,” he said. “They can’t just be the security for the event that the command staff or some supervisor told them to go do.”

Solve problems

Nolette said police needed to engage with communities so they would feel comfortable contacting the department and identifying their concerns.

He cited an example from a couple of years ago of neighbors on Jasper Street who complained about a duplex where someone was selling drugs.

“I asked the lieutenant to go out there and solve the problem,” Nolette said. “Not just arrest the problem but solve the problem.”

Officers and city officials did a walk-through. The city cleared trees from a lot where drug sales were happening.

“Then we had a movie night there that weekend and had about 400 people from the community at a movie night," Nolette said.

Officers also partnered with a nearby church. At the end of the day, the troublemakers moved out of the duplex, Nolette said, because the trees that had concealed their activities were cut down.

“Did we arrest anyone?” Nolette asked. “We never really got the opportunity. But we solved the problem.”

Track repeat offenders

With three murders just this past weekend, violent crime remains front and center in the city. Braden said one way he would address it is to focus on repeat offenders.

“Take a look at who the prolific offenders are in our area,” he said. “Having a repeat offender program I think will go a long way to address the violent crime and gang issues we have.”

Fayetteville Police chief candidate, assistant chief Kemberle Braden answers questions at a Fayetteville police chief candidatesÕ forum at city hall on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Use the data, but build relationships

Nolette said he believes in a data-centered approach to crime prevention — including violent crime.

“I believe if you go to the right places at the right time you can have an effect on crime,” he said.

He said he favored risk-terrain modeling.

It “looks at actually affecting the location, so when you start removing some of the blight and some of the issues that lend to making that area more conducive to criminal activity, you reduce the results of crime being there — not just violent crime but all crime,” he said. “I think you have to start measuring that and considering that.”

But he said that overall, good policing is based on relationships between people.

“The reality is we can affect crime and we can have an effect in the community if we are purposeful in everything that we’re doing,” he said. “If we’re intentional and we incrementally improve each and every day to be better than we were yesterday,” he said.

Help more people than you arrest

Braden says a late former police officer, Sgt. Bob Weathers, told him when Braden was young in his career: “Help more people than you arrest.”

“It took me a while to realize what he was talking about,” Braden said. “As I got older, I truly tried to adhere to that … So, in a nutshell that’s my approach.”

Be accountable

Braden said his approach to policing is one of accountability, “both internally and externally.”

“Internally, our officers are providing the service that we expect from them. Externally, accountability — we’re here to do a job, to enforce the law.”

He said later: “People have to be held accountable when they make mistakes. Know this: Not every mistake is going to cost someone their job.”

He said officers and the chain of command needed to be aware of their accountability, which he said comes from good training and good supervision.

Revaluate response to mental health calls

The chief candidates were asked about their response to calls involving mental health.

Nolette said he recently was involved in a meeting about a “co-responder” model that had worked in another city in North Carolina. Such models involve police officers arriving on a scene with partners from other agencies trained to deal with mental health crises. Nolette said it was much too early to reveal any details, but he said it was something the department should continue to evaluate.

“We recognize as police officers, we are not the fix to a lot of mental health problems,” he said.

Fayetteville Police chief candidates, assistant chief Kemberle Braden and assistant chief James Nolette, answer questions at a Fayetteville police chief candidatesÕ forum at city hall on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Nolette cited programs in Raleigh, Denver, Colorado, Seattle and Portland as models to look at.

“Where they’ve had programs stood up for a long time, we see what works and what doesn’t work,“ he said “We can’t just arbitrarily adopt a program that works in another city and say that’s going to be perfect for the city of Fayetteville.“

He added that citizens should have a say in what that program looks like.

Partner with nonprofits and others

Nolette said police should try to be problem-solvers when it comes to crime. He said there aremany nonprofits and organizations doing tremendous work in trying to do the same thing.

He cited the Fayetteville Cumberland County Reentry Council, which helps formerly incarcerated people transition back into regular life.

“They’ve had 1,100 cases that have been part of it,” he said. “Since their inception, they’ve had two repeat offenders, people that have gone back to jail.

“I think that is huge when you start looking at partnerships with nonprofits and other people who are already doing a lot of the legwork. ”

Blocking and tackling

Now, I understand to a lot of police reform advocates, some of these ideas will seem like the equivalent of blocking and tackling — the kind of activities a police department should be doing as standad practice, especially one that serves a large and diverse community like Fayetteville.

But as we see in the NFL and college ball, not every football team can block and tackle. On the field, that means a loss.

For a police department, the consequences are far greater.

Braden said: “If we can show the officers how engaging the community is gonna be a benefit to them, it becomes part of that problem-solving process. As we deal with violent crime with shootings, homicides, things like that, I’ve asked the district commanders to do follow-ups.

“Not just that night but the next day or the next week; being in that area to show that we are there for the community.”

Nolette said it was about procedural justice. “In a nutshell, treating people consistently regardless of who they are, what they look like or where they are.”

If the actions match the talk we heard Tuesday, we will be in decent shape going forward with the next chief.

Myron B. Pitts can be reached at mpitts@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3559.

