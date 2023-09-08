Pitts: Fayetteville Police propose youth curfews to curb violence. But they don’t work.

The Fayetteville City Council, in a work session on Tuesday that at times became heated, discussed a curfew to curb the city’s escalating youth violence.

Fayetteville Police Chief Kemberle Braden proposed the curfew, which would prohibit 16- and 17-year-olds from gathering in a public space between midnight and 5 a.m. on weeknights or between 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. on weekends. For minors under 16, the curfew hours are 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Murders were up 24% between January and June compared to the same time period last year, according to a presentation Braden made during an August meeting. The city lost 44 people to murder in 2022.

At one point in Tuesday’s work session, Council Member Mario Benavente asked Police Department lawyer Michael Smythe if she could provide evidence from other cities that youth curfews work.

In short, she could not.

I also cannot find strong evidence that youth curfews reduce gun violence.

To the contrary, gun violence increased during curfew times in poor neighborhoods in Washington, D.C., in an oft-cited 2014 working paper by professors Jillian B. Carr of Purdue University and Jennifer L. Doleac of the University of Virginia. Interestingly, the study is based on research using data from ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system now called SoundThinking, that the Fayetteville council approved last year to help police solve crimes and reduce violence.

Doleac said in an interview that when the youth curfew in D.C. switched on at 11 p.m., shootings reliably increased. In essence, she said, law-abiding young people went home and troublemakers remained out after curfew to cause trouble — with fewer eyewitnesses to see it.

“Having people around helps deter crime by increasing the likelihood that an offender will get caught,” she said. “Also, enforcing the curfew distracts police from doing other things. If those things were effective, then switching police attention to curfew enforcement will increase crime.”

Juvenile curfews are “ineffective at reducing crime and victimization” a 2016 summary of studies concluded that was sponsored by the Campbell Collaboration, a global social science research network. The review was mentioned in a USA TODAY story from earlier this month that discussed the zeal of cities adding juvenile curfews — now 400 and counting. Yet, the summary review found curfews led to a slight increase in crime during curfew hours and no impact in non-curfew hours.

The Fayetteville council voted 7-2 to continue talks on the curfew this coming Monday. Benavente of District 3 and Council Member Deno Hondros in District 9 voted in opposition.

I get that council members may be desperate for solutions. We all are.

I get also that this is an election year for the City Council. The mayor and six council members are being challenged. We must have our eyes wide open about that.

But the data on curfews are a red flag that maybe council members should hold off on them.

If police could institute curfews for young people with no bad effects, I might be inclined to support the idea on the premise that they cannot hurt.

Problem is, they can hurt.

The potential for over-policing required to enforce a curfew could ratchet up tension in Black neighborhoods where Fayetteville Police have labored sincerely, for years, to build relations. Recall that this department under a prior chief invited the U.S. Justice Department in to do a thorough examination of police policies and practices, as it dealt with fallout related to “driving while Black” — where officers were subjecting Black motorists to a disproportionate number of consent searches compared to white drivers.

No one wants to see that work undone. Especially in pursuit of a solution that data shows likely will not work.

Let’s hope council members at this Monday’s meeting will consider other options that are community forward, not enforcement first.

Myron B. Pitts can be reached at mpitts@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3559.

