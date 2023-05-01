Pittsboro man accused of shooting into car, injuring teen, arrested at high school

Chatham County deputies arrested a man Friday on charges that he fired shots into a car, injuring a teenager last week.

Brian Julius Blackwell, 21, of Pittsboro was charged with maintaining, selling, delivering or possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of cocaine; maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for a controlled substance; discharging a weapon into occupied property; assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury; and possession of drug paraphernalia, Chatham County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Blackwell is accused of shooting into a car at the intersection of Moore Mountain Road and Hamlets Chapel Road around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, officials said. A 17-year-old person in the other car was shot and later treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital, they said.

Chatham County investigators arrested Blackwell on Friday when he arrived at Seaforth High School near Pittsboro to pick up a student at the school, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies found drugs in his car, they said.

Blackwell is not a student at the school, they said. He was taken to the Chatham County jail under $125,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 15.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing. Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911.