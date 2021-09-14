Pittsburg business man indicted on false tax return charges

Sep. 14—WICHITA, Kan. — A Joplin, Missouri, man who owns a Pittsburg business was indicted by a federal grand jury in Wichita last week on five counts of false statement in a tax return, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Wichita.

Kenneth Madl, 64, the owner Madl Construction, a company based in Pittsburg, is accused of submitting 2015-2019 tax returns to the IRS that underreported the company's gross income by a total of more than $1 million, court documents said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger is prosecuting the case.