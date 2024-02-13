Pittsburg Community Schools’ superintendent named in announcement

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg Community Schools has a new superintendent.

This evening, J.B. Elliott was announced for the role at a board of education meeting.

He currently serves as the superintendent of Perry-Lecompton public schools, a title he’s had for the last 7 years.

Elliott’s been a biology teacher, an athletic director, and a principal.

He’s entering his 29th year in education, with the last 21 years spent serving as an administrator.

Elliott tells us he is excited and looks forward to bringing a hard work ethic and more to the district.

He will take over when the district’s superintendent, Rich Proffitt, retires on June 30th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.