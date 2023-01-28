Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Jan. 16-20, 2022

Jan. 27—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capitalwill publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Brett Alexander Whinery, 35, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree

Kenneth Lee Stephenson Jr., 31, McAlester — Child neglect, possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Clint Lefay Parker, 32, McAlester — First degree rape

Dylan Bernard, 19, McAlester — Leaving scene of accident involving damage, no valid driver's license

Chloe Beth Thomas, 19, Norman — Larceny of motor vehicle, grand larceny, exploitation of an elderly person or disabled person by deception or intimidation

Julie Thomas, 46, Gainesville, Florida — Larceny of motor vehicle, grand larceny, exploitation of an elderly person or disabled person by deception or intimidation

Damian M. Murguia, 20, Krebs — Burglary in the third degree

Jessie Lee Byrd, 38, Quinton — Burglary in the second degree

Tracie C. Fowler, 56, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree

Lacey Denise Shumway, 28, McAlester — Possession of credit card belonging to another, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Erik J. Clark, 38, McAlester, was sentenced to 10 years under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for lewd or indecent acts to child under 16 and 15 years under ODOC supervision for second degree rape. Clark was also sentenced to a concurrent ODOC sentence for first-degree rape.

Joseph Allen Albertson, 60, Alderson, was sentenced to three concurrent six month sentences under the supervision of the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office for two counts of domestic abuse-assault and battery and threaten to perform act of violence. Counts of kidnapping and disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call were dismissed.

Battery/assault and battery on a police officer, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, and obstructing an officer were dismissed against James Edward Klembara, 36, McAlester.

Child neglect, two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Kenneth Lee Stephenson Jr., 31, McAlester.