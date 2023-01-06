Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Dec. 26-30, 2022
Jan. 5—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Chad Edward Lightle, 46, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Jesse Edward Perkins, 56, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Eric Chavez, 21, Muskogee — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Linsey Nicole Collins, 35, Hartshorne — Public intoxication
Jared Alwyn McLemore, 31, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
William A. Monroe, 75, Dow — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Robdrick Wesleon Halton, 26, Longview, Texas — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Chayse Alexander Riggins, 21, McAlester — Public intoxication
Cody James Hicks, 30, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, carrying weapons
Kristi Leann Ivy, 50, Keota — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Samantha Oldman, 33, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden
Steven Vestal, 51, Stuart — Petit larceny, breaking and entering dwelling without permission
Blair Andrew Peterson, 38, McAlester — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Robert Glen Northway, 53, McAlester — Protective order violation
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Charlie Lee Clark, 56, Kiowa — Possession of sawed of shotgun/rifle, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance x2
Bryce Wayne Day, 31, Hartshorne — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction
Lawanna Renee Pogue, 40, Hartshorne — Burglary in the second degree x2, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property
Cody James Hicks, 30, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, carrying weapons
Brett A. Whinery, 35, Indianola — Grand larceny
Joshua Simon, 37, McAlester — Safety zones around elementary and junior high schools, child care facilities, and playgrounds
Shelby David Goodnight, 31, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Escaping from Department of Corrections
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Jeffrey Hodge, 39, Muskogee, received an 18-month deferred sentence for actual physical control of motor vehicle while under the influence.
Possession of controlled dangerous substance was dismissed against Mark Leonard West, 54, no address given
Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property and carry weapons were dismissed against Cody James Hicks, 30, McAlester and were refiled as a felony.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
None