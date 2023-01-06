Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Dec. 26-30, 2022

Jan. 5—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Chad Edward Lightle, 46, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Jesse Edward Perkins, 56, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Eric Chavez, 21, Muskogee — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Linsey Nicole Collins, 35, Hartshorne — Public intoxication

Jared Alwyn McLemore, 31, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

William A. Monroe, 75, Dow — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Robdrick Wesleon Halton, 26, Longview, Texas — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Chayse Alexander Riggins, 21, McAlester — Public intoxication

Cody James Hicks, 30, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, carrying weapons

Kristi Leann Ivy, 50, Keota — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Samantha Oldman, 33, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden

Steven Vestal, 51, Stuart — Petit larceny, breaking and entering dwelling without permission

Blair Andrew Peterson, 38, McAlester — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert Glen Northway, 53, McAlester — Protective order violation

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Charlie Lee Clark, 56, Kiowa — Possession of sawed of shotgun/rifle, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance x2

Bryce Wayne Day, 31, Hartshorne — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction

Lawanna Renee Pogue, 40, Hartshorne — Burglary in the second degree x2, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Cody James Hicks, 30, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, carrying weapons

Brett A. Whinery, 35, Indianola — Grand larceny

Joshua Simon, 37, McAlester — Safety zones around elementary and junior high schools, child care facilities, and playgrounds

Shelby David Goodnight, 31, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Escaping from Department of Corrections

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Jeffrey Hodge, 39, Muskogee, received an 18-month deferred sentence for actual physical control of motor vehicle while under the influence.

Possession of controlled dangerous substance was dismissed against Mark Leonard West, 54, no address given

Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property and carry weapons were dismissed against Cody James Hicks, 30, McAlester and were refiled as a felony.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

None