Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Dec. 19-23, 2022

Dec. 28—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Jeffrey A. Faubus, 61, Okmulgee — Assault, public intoxication

Coty James Grogan, 29, McAlester — Carrying firearm while under the influence, public intoxication

Joshua J. Burkes, 38, McAlester — Obstructing officer

Brian Keith Johnson, 48, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery x2

Christopher Vernon Tucker, 50, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Stephen Michael Sparks, 57, McAlester — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, destroying evidence, failure to pay taxes due to state, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, failure to wear seatbelt

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Coty Cheyenne Brown, 36, McAlester — Unauthorized use of credit card

Frankie C. Abina, 59, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Possession of contraband by an inmate

Alejandro Alonso, 26, Oklahoma State Penitentiary — Possession of contraband by an inmate

Christopher Mitchell, 24, Tulsa — Falsely personate another to create liability, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

Larry Wayne Bourbeau, 54, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Possession of contraband by an inmate

James Larry Cook, 33, Oklahoma State Penitentiary — Possession of contraband by an inmate

Arthur Joshua Copland, 34, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Possession of contraband by an inmate

Raymond Thomas Couch, 36, Oklahoma State Penitentiary — Possession of contraband by an inmate x3

Timothy Len Dye Jr., 39, Oklahoma State Penitentiary — Possession of contraband by an inmate x3

Paul Anthony Savala, 55, Oklahoma State Penitentiary — Possession of contraband by an inmate

Chad Duncan, 43, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Possession of contraband by an inmate

Chad Alan Myers, 39, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Possession of contraband by an inmate

Damon Terrell Lewis, 44, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of contraband by an inmate

Chad Leslie Mahurin, 39, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of contraband by an inmate

Daniel E. Haws, 45, Crowder — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, leaving scene of accident involving injury

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Korina Marie Waddle, 26, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Bobby Lee Vaughn Ingram, 39, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brendan Zachary Owens, 35, Krebs, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.

Roberta Louise Rotert, 51, Jenks, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. A count of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed.

Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit were dismissed against Edwin Shane Elgin, 31, Eufaula.

Obstructin an officer was dismissed against Katie Denise Deshazer Strain, 34, McAlester.

Possession of synthetic cannabinoids was dismissed against Arthur Henry Rich III, 55, Haileyville.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Kase Kristopher Hassan, 39, Garland, Texas, received a six-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence. Counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

Mark Schakantz, 44, McAlester, received four concurrent three-year deferred sentences for attempting to perform act of violence, threaten an act of violence, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and obstructing an officer after successfully completing the District 18 Mental Health Court program.

Assault and battery on a police officer was dismissed against Quinton Roque, 45, no address given.