Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Feb. 14-18, 2022

Feb. 23—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Colton Harvey Staples, 32, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, petit larceny

Michelle Elizabeth Cross, 38, no address given — Public intoxication

Eugenia Ellene Green, 58, McAlester — Calling 911 with false alarm

Michaelanne Roshell Hensely, 26, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of paraphernalia

Anthony Roosevelt Phifer, 37, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to maintain insurance or security

Christopher Joe Burow, 25, McAlester — Assault and battery

Charlie Bobo Mitchell, 29, Krebs — Malicious injury to property under $1,000

Sarah F. Morrow, 20, Krebs — Malicious injury to property under $1,000

Margarito R. Montgomery, 36, Krebs — Public intoxication

Deraj'e Nathaniel Jackson, 25, McAlester — Placing obscene/threatening/harassing phone call

Kaylon Joe Gates, 28, Savanna — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, assault and battery x2, threaten to perform act of violence x2, resisting an officer

Gerald Thomas Scott, 40, McAlester — Malicious injury to property

Raymond Lee Risenhoover, 39, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence

Daniel Aaron Merritt, 42, Newalla — Public intoxication, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry compulsory insurance

Story continues

Gary R. Patterson Jr., 48, Kiowa — Tampering with a public utility

Nani Nicole Patterson, 45, McAlester — Tampering with a public utility

Edward P. Rose, 59, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Eddie Wayne Morris, 36, Hartshorne — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Gerris M. Long, 19, McAlester — Assault and battery

Robert James Vickers, 38, no address given — Obtaining cash or merchandise by false pretenses, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, petit larceny, trespassing after being forbidden

Bishop Michael Coulter, 25, McAlester — Obstructing officer, resisting an officer, malicious injury to property under $1,000

Jordan Denzell Conway, 30, McAlester — Defrauding an innkeeper

Alex James Davidson, 45, Hartshorne — Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Ada Nichole Wooda, 28, McAlester — Assault and battery

Jennifer Curliss, 46, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to wear a seatbelt

Steven Ely Hampton, 37, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer

Jeremy J. Jensen, 48, Duncan — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Robbie McFarland, 44, McAlester — Inattentive driving

Adisha Diann Gaines, 42, McAlester — Petit larceny

Johnathan David Church, 28, McAlester — Petit larceny

Daniel E. Haws, 44, Crowder — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, eluding/attempting to elude police officer

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Aaron Tyler Gardner, 34, San Antonio, Texas — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute

Courteney Kalyn Vanek, 24, San Antonio, Texas — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute

Sean Conner Smith, 37, Wilburton — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, removing proper or affixing improper license plate, improper muffler

John Gabriel Simmons, 42, Hartshorne — Prepare/distribute/exhibit obscene material, threaten to perform act of violence

Dustin Eugene Kelley, 43, Krebs — Attempted burglary in the first degree, burglary in the third degree, malicious injury to property under $1,000

Joshua Murle Ross, 19, no address given — Possession of stolen vehicle

Jamee Leigh Bradford, 43, McAlester — Falsely personate another to create liability

Alicia Danielle Stanford, 36, McAlester — Child abuse

Brittani Lace Giacomo, 39, Oklahoma City — Larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle

Christine Ann Sennett, 63, McAlester — Uttering forged instrument

Michael Lee Anderson, 57, Crowder — Feloniously pointing firearm

Jonathan K. Horn, 37, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Pornography-possess juvenile pornography

Courtney Charles Hammers, 39, McAlester — Obtaining property by fraud or deception over $1,000

James Anthony Smith, 43, Piedmont, Alabama — Larceny of automobile

Jalene Brooke Hull, 38, Chelsea — Obtaining property by fraud or deception over $1,000

Jay W. Hightower, 70, McAlester — Exploitation of elderly person

Christopher Lee Willey, 45, no address given — Burglary in the second degree, threaten to perform act of violence

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Christopher Marcus Parker, 34, Krebs, received three concurrent six-month suspended sentences for petit larceny, larceny of merchandise from retailer, and breaking and entering dwelling without permission

Dennis Allen Worley, 55, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Kristi Dawn Pierce, 39, Kiowa, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer

Alexander W. Collier, 23, Tulsa, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for obstructing an officer

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Nicholas Lavelle Hull, 29, McAlester, received two concurrent eight-year suspended sentences for burglary in the second degree and attempted larceny of an automobile

Alexander W. Collier, 23, Tulsa, received a two-year suspended sentence for unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jeffrey Floyd Marshall Jr., 31, McAlester, received a 10-year suspended sentence for trafficking in illegal drugs

Alex Collier, 23, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentence for operating a chop shop

Sarah Grace Powell, 30, McAlester, received a three-year deferred sentence for larceny of motor vehicle

Brandon Vails, 33, Crowder, received a five-year suspended sentence for kidnapping and an eight-year suspended sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery and is not to be released from custody until completion of SOAR Program.

Dennis Allen Worley, 25, Stigler, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance. A felony count of bringing contraband into jail/penal institution was dismissed against Worley.

Jesse Lee Williamson, 19, McAlester, will have two counts of assault and battery on a medical care and public intoxication dismissed upon successful completion of mental health court program. Will face two years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections if the program is not completed.

Trafficking in illegal drugs, conspiracy, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance were dismissed against Brandy Renea Austin, 37, Holdenville, after successful completion of her 2016 deferred sentence.

Burglary in the first degree and assault and battery were dismissed against Blake Chaney, 34, and Colton Chaney, 30, Hartshorne due to the failure of the complaining witness to cooperate with prosecution of the case.