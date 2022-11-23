Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Nov. 14-18, 2022

Nov. 22—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Joseph P. Adamo, 61, McAlester — Obstructing an officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Eric John Asmund, 59, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency phone call

Mackenzie Barrow, 26, Ada — Trespassing after being forbidden

Gavin Kaleb Taylor-Carlile, 21, McAlester — Obstructing an officer, improper standing in roadway

Eddie Willem Waggoner, 25, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden

Larry E. Pirpich Jr., 63, McAlester — Larceny of merchandise from retailer

Brandon Eugene Pedigo, 35, McAlester — Obstructing an officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Brant McFarland, 54, no address given — Protective order violation

Cindi Marie Lozano, 32, McAlester — Neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school

Charles Elmer Farrow, 23, no address given — Eluding police officer

Christopher Hawk, 43, McAlester — Uttering forged instrument

Craig Fortino Hughes, 51, Texarkana, Texas — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving without a valid driver's license, speeding-posted zone

Tammy S. Neher, 52, McAlester — Stalking, threaten to perform act of violence

Lacey Denise Shumway, 28, McAlester — Petit larceny

Ashley Brooke Thomason, 38, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Bailey Gene Flatt, 26, McAlester — Obstructing an officer, resisting an officer

Bobby Chai Lee, 37, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated

Angela Denise Garcia-Carney, 50, Hartshorne — Assault and battery

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Robert Warren Allen, 52, Kiowa —Trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Damian M. Murguia, 19, McAlester — Falsely personate another to create liability, larceny of merchandise from retailer

Cameron Warden, 19, McAlester — Robbery with a weapon

Maurice T. Young, 27, Chicago, Illinois — Falsely personate another to create liability, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding-posted zone

Kacey Jay Stidmon, 39, Hartshorne — Kidnapping, threaten to perform act of violence

Travis Allen Brown, 29, Eufaula — Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Wendy Marie Clark, 43, Canadian — False declaration of ownership in pawn

Zoey Alexandra Henrichs, 20, Hartshorne — Uttering forged instrument

Damian M. Murguia, 19, McAlester — Uttering forged instrument

Kaci Dawn Hawkins-Cowell, 35, McAlester — Attempted uttering forged instrument

Richard Mark Ingram, 39, Eufaula — Embezzlement

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Bridgette Arlene Smith, 55, McAlester, was sentenced to six-days in the Pittsburg County Jail with credit for time served for public intoxication and 10-days in the jail for a second charge of public intoxication to run consecutively.

Jesse Edwin Rippetoe, 62, McAlester, received a six-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. A charge of driving left of center was dismissed.

Thomas Mitchell Pritchard, 27, McAlester, received two one-year deferred sentenced for driving a motor vehicle while under the influene of alcohol and possession of controlled dangerous substance. A charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.

James Paul Davis, 46, Tulsa, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Cheyenne D. Basden, 40, Quinton, received three concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for breaking and entering dwelling without permission, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amber Faye Sessions, 43, Fayetteville, Arkansas, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer.

George Don McGuire, 48, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Charles Elmer Farrow, 23, no address given, received a 12-month deferred sentence for eluding a police officer.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Wilburn D. Metcalf, 66, Bull Shoals, Arkansas, received a five-year suspended sentence for possession of a firearm after felony conviction.

Lindsey Brett Snow, 35, McAlester, received a 10-year suspended sentences for arson in the third degree along with a one-year suspended sentence for outraging public decency after a felony charge of indecent exposure was amended.

Lonnie Michael Delahunt, 39, no address given, received a one-year suspended sentence for outraging public decency after a felony charge of cruelty to animals was amended and a 30-day suspended sentence for public intoxication.

Derrick Daniel Delahunt, 38, Shallotte, North Carolina, received a received a one-year suspended sentence for outraging public decency after a felony charge of cruelty to animals was amended. Delahunt relinquished his rights to the animal. A charge of public intoxication was dismissed.

Larceny of an automobile was dismissed against Sean Conner Smith, 38, Wilburton.

Burglary in the second degree was dismissed against Darren Emmanuel Brown, 37, McAlester, pending further investigation.

Pornography-possess juvenile pornography, was dismissed against Jonathan K. Horn, 37, Sayer, after a motion to quash was granted.

Possession of a firearm after former felony conviction was dismissed against Mathew G. OBrien, 35, McAlester.

Domestic assault and battery by strangulation was dismissed against Cyal Wayne Pierce, 58, Krebs, due to the failure of the prosecuting witness to appear.

Endangering others while eluding police officer was dismissed against Charles Elmer Farrow, 23, no address given.

Aggravated possession of child pornography, manufacturing child pornography, and possession of controlled dangerous substance were dismissed against Nathan Rex Upton, 34, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.