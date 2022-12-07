Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Nov. 21-Dec. 2, 2022
Dec. 6—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Lance A. Fields, 47, Stuart — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, obstructing officer, resisting an officer
Pricilla Hernandez, 31, Tualtin, Oregon — Eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Christopher Ray Harrison, 45, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000
Mary Jane West, 39, McAlester — Leaving scene of accident involving damage
Clinesha Sweet, 42, no address given — Assault and battery
Zane Kent Whitfield, 19, McAlester — Larceny of merchandise from retailer
Mickey Richardson, 32, Red Oak — Threaten to perform act of violence
Colten Tyler Hobbs, 25, Durant — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Lasa Mitchell, 37, Blanco — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Bailey Gene Flatt, 26, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden
Noah Anthony Daniels, 23, Hartshorne — Trespassing after being forbidden
Robert F. Engle, 52, McAlester — Public intoxication
Chrystal Ciara Revis, 35, Florissant, Missouri — Obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, transporting and open container of alcoholic beverage, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Kendal Smith, 39, St. Louis, Missouri — Obstructing an officer
Joshua Lee Medley, 42, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Autumn Rachele Ramsey, 33, McAlester — Public intoxication
Lori Ann Baggett, 62, McAlester — Stalking
Donna Paulette Ray, 48, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Adam Eugene West, 46, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Joseph Collins, 18, Krebs — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Zachary Andrew Kirsch, no age given, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Carolanne Christin Greer, 30, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, unsafe lane use
Marshal Clay Keaton, 29, McAlester — Acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency
Richard J. Buffington, 54, Stigler — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving scene of accident involving damage, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Verna Beth Mitchell, 54, McAlester — Public intoxication
Bobby Lee Vaughn Ingram, 39, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Thomas Adam Kelley, 43, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing after being forbidden
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Joseph Allen Albertson, 60, Alderson — Kidnapping, domestic abuse-assault and battery x2, threaten to perform act of violence, disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency phone call
Bryce Wayne Day, 31, Hartshorne — False or misleading registration information, failure to comply with sex offender registration
Colten Tyler Hobbs, 25, Durant — Burglary in the second degree
Jerry Dean Krober, 57, McAlester — Sex offender living within 2,000 feet of school
Jennifer Kay Heinicke, 46, McAlester — Kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, threaten to perform act of violence, obstructing officer
Keaton Bishop Lozano, 27, McAlester — Kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, malicious injury to property under $1,000, obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, assault and battery
Tommy Joe Lance, 56, Clayton — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, obstructing an officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to signal on turning
Cody Watters, 31, Holdenville — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, obstructing officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without headlights
Michael Fletcher, 27, Savanna — Child abuse
Jeremy Wade Smith, 47, McAlester — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Coty Eugene Jones, 27, McAlester — Domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, obstructing officer
Steven Rogers, 43, Eufaula — Burglary in the second degree
Travis Allen Brown, 29, Longtown — Distribution of controlled substance, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Frank David Fry Jr., 53, McAlester, was sentenced to 90-days in the Pittsburg County Jail for possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. A charge of failure to carry insurance/security verification form was dismissed.
Bryan Keith Prescott, 51, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
Patrick Eugene Curtis, 47, McAlester, received three concurrent one-year suspended sentences for two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zane Kent Whitfield, 19, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny and a 30-day suspended sentence for larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Eddie Willem Waggoner, 25, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance and a six-month suspended sentence for trespassing after being forbidden.
Gavin Kaleb Taylor-Carlile, 21, McAlester, received a three-month deferred sentence for obstructing an officer.
Joseph P. Adamo, 61, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for obstructing an officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Craig Fortino Hughes, 51, Texarkana, Texas, received two concurrent 90-day deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and speeding-posted zone.
Bailey Gene Flatt, 26, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for obstructing an officer and resisting an officer and a six-month suspended sentence for trespassing after being forbidden.
Angelo Pietro Grammatico, 30, Hartshorne, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for illegal possession of a white-tailed deer, illegal taking of white-tailed deer, failure to have a non-resident hunting license, and spotlighting.
Dustin J. Cripps, 46, Heavener, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for hunting with the aid of a motorized vehicle, hunting without landowner's permission, and possession of illegally taken deer.
Dustin Dakota Cripps, 27, Heavener, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for hunting with the aid of a motorized vehicle, hunting without landowner's permission, and possession of illegally taken deer.
Shavawn Marrae Gilleland, 42, McAlester, received two concurrent six-month deferred sentences for petit larceny and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Bobby Ray Campbell Jr., 50, McAlester, received a three-month deferred sentence for trespassing after being forbidden.
Marshal Klay Keaton, 29, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.
Possession of controlled dangerous substance and obstructing an officer were dismissed against Donnell Santroy Ayers, 32, Ada.
Driving with license suspended was dismissed against Amberly J. Sullivan, 33, Haileyville.
Trespass after being forbidden was dismissed against Shawna Martin, 51, McAlester.
Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Bryan Keith Prescott, 51, McAlester.
Carrying firearm unlawfully was dismissed against Marshal Clay Keaton, 29, McAlester.
Obstructing an officer and resisting an officer were dismissed against James Willard Stephens, 46, McAlester.
Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor was dismissed against Philip Wayne Berryman, 45, McAlester, at the request of the victim.
Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Lasa Mitchell, 37, Blanco, at the request of the victim.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Christopher M. Gossett, 36, Krebs, received three concurrent one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Counts of bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, and speeding were dismissed.
Donnell Santroy Ayers, 32, Ada, received a 10-year suspended sentence for possession of a firearm after felony conviction.
Charles Jerrod Goodwin, 21, Longtown, received three concurrent six-year suspended sentences for three counts of child abuse with the first five months in the county jail with credit for time served. An additional count of child abuse was dismissed.
Dillon James McCoy, 20, McAlester, received a three-year deferred sentence for uttering forged instrument along with a 30-day sentence in the Pittsburg County Jail for knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, aggravated assault and battery upon police officer, assault on police officer, resisting an officer, malicious injury to property under $1,000, obstructing an officer, battery/assault and battery on a police officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance and obstructing an officer were dismissed against Olivia Shelynn Tate, 23, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.
Assault and battery with a deadly weapon, domestic abuse-assault and battery, and resisting an officer were dismissed against Jeremy Shane Edwards, 25, McAlester, at the request of the victim.