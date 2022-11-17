Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Nov. 7-11, 2022

Nov. 16—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Michael David Beshear, 37, Krebs — Petit larceny, possession of controlled dangerous substance

George Don McGuire, 48, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing after being forbidden

Robby Paul Mosley, 44, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden, stalking

William F. Sawyer, 59, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, unsafe lane use, careless driving

Melisa Lynn Johnson, 59, McAlester — Petit larceny

Joneal Durant, 60, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, failure to pay taxes due to state

Patrick Eugene Curtis, 46, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Angelique Aimee Wells, 46, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Robby Paul Mosley, 44, McAlester — Protective order violation, trespassing after being forbidden, unlawful carrying of weapon

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Dalton Lee Andrews, 20, McAlester — Arson, first degree

Markis Dewayne Curtis, 31, McAlester — Aggravated assault and battery upon a peace officer, domestic abuse-assault and battery, obstructing an officer

Christopher M. Gossett, 36, Krebs — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, speeding-posted zone

Derik Taylor, 32, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Escape from Department of Corrections

Nicolas Martinez, 34, Wichita Falls, Texas — Falsely personate another to create liability, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Steven Ely Hampton, 37, McAlester, was ordered to serve 60 days in the Pittsburg County Jail with credit for time served for three counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance, and two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody Wayne Lightle, 22, McAlester, was sentenced to serve 26 days in the Pittsburg County Jail with credit for time served for petit larceny, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Teresa Leanne Howell, 53, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance and a six-month suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Andrea B. Johnson, 40, Crowder, received a six-month suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Timothy James Tedder, 43, Lancaster, received a one-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin Quentin Hess, 27, Checotah, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for illegal possession of a white tail deer and hunting without a valid muzzleloader tag. Hess was allowed to keep the meat but not the trophy (cape and antlers).

Obstructing an officer and resisting an officer were dismissed against Robert Keith Clark, 60, Stigler.

Obstructing an officer was dismissed against Emily Dawn Anson, 24, Hartshorne.

Assault and battery was dismissed against Christopher Joe Burow, 26, McAlester.

A protective order violation was dismissed against Ted Edward Howell, 47, McAlester.

Two counts of neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school were dismissed against Daniel Ray Cooper Sr., 49, McAlester.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Emily Dawn Anson, 24, Hartshorne, received two concurrent five-year suspended sentences for falsely personate another to create liability and bringing contraband into a jail/penal institution along with a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer.

Thomas Wayne Wilhelm Jr., 44, McAlester, received two five-year suspended sentences for burglary in the third degree and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property along with a six-month suspended sentence for trespass upon railroad property. Counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.

Jerry Castro, 63, Goliad, Texas, received a six-month sentence in the Pittsburg County Jail for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and a six-month sentence for transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage with credit for time served.

Burglary in the second degree was dismissed against Robert Keith Clark, 60, Stigler.