Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Dec. 12-16, 2022

Dec. 19—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Rodney Eric Jenkins, 38, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, trespass after being forbidden

Debra K. Gardner, 58, Krebs — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Kenton Powell, 24, Krebs — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Victoria S. Phelps, 21, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Sean Lee Arnold, 44, McAlester — Petit larceny

Kenneth Haskell, 64, McAlester — Assault and battery

Lyric Phynel Cook, 27, McAlester — Public intoxication

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Julian Lee Glenn, 21, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree, malicious injury to property under $1,000

Michael Kenton Powell, 24, Krebs — Burglary in the second degree, malicious injury to property under $1,000

Steven Vestal, 51, Stuart — Battery/assault and battery on police officer, obstructing officer, petit larceny

Clint Lefay Parker, 32. Indianola — Second degree rape, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor

Bobby Ray Campbell Jr., 50, Canadian — Violation of safety sones around elementary and junior high schools, childcare facilities, and playgrounds, petit larceny

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Justin Don Anderson, 27, McAlester, received time served in the Pittsburg County Jail for disturbing the peace while intoxicated.

Jessie Glenn Ray Duckworth, 35, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derek Lee Bell, 28, Eufaula, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Damien Michael Tripp, 48, McAlester, received a 24-month suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Benny Tripp, 70, McAlester, received a six-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Cody Bill McMillan, 34, Pittsburg, received three concurrent one-year suspended sentences for obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Larry E. Pirpich Jr., 63, McAlester, received a six-month deferred sentence for larceny of merchandise from retailer.

Noah Anthony Daniels, 23, Hartshorne, received a six-month suspended sentence for trespassing after being forbidden.

Donna Paulette Ray, 48, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Collins, 18, Krebs, received an 18-month deferred sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.

Samantha Oldman, 33, McAlester, was sentenced to serve 10-days in the Pittsburg County Jail for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Mitchell, 24, Tulsa, received a one-year suspended sentence for petit larceny and a six-month suspended sentence for obstructing an officer along with a fine and court costs for public intoxication.

Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Ann Marie Waddle, 54, McAlester.

Possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Miranda Johnson, 26, Canadian.

Assault and battery was dismissed against David Clay Daniels, 51, McAlester, due to the victim not cooperating.

Larceny of merchandise from retailer was dismissed against Harmony T. Catton, 39, McAlester.

Driving with license suspended was dismissed against Rachel Anne Cantrell, 47, Indianola.

Driving with license suspended and failure to wear seatbelt were dismissed against Tommy Joe Lance, 56, Hartshorne.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Morgan Kyle Buffington, 38, Bache.

Neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school was dismissed against Cindi Marie Lozano, 32, McAlester.

Public intoxication was dismissed against Robert F. Engle, 52, McAlester.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Justin Don Anderson, 27, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentence for terrorist hoax. A charge of threaten to perform act of violence was dismissed.

Jessie Glenn Ray Duckworth, 35, McAlester, received a 10-year suspended sentence for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Moises Aranda, 33, Albuquerque, New Mexico, received a four-year suspended sentence for assault and battery on a police officer along with two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for assault on police officer and obstructing an officer. A charge of failure to operate bicycle without proper reflectors was dismissed.

Tommy Joe Lance, 56, Hartshorne, received a one-year suspended sentence for endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude a police officer after the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor. Lance also received two other concurrent one-year suspended sentences for obstructing an officer and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Matthew Lee Wilkins, 33, Galena, Kansas, received a two-year deferred sentence for bringing contraband into jail/penal institution. Counts of unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

Mark Andrew Lewis, 61, Wichita Falls, Texas, received a three-year deferred sentence for actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor. A charge of transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle was dismissed.

Steven Vestal, 51, Stuart, received a two-year deferred sentence for petit larceny. A charge of attempted robbery by force and fear was dismissed.

Possession of a stolen vehicle was dismissed against Justin Lee Paton, 40, Eufaula.

Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property was dismissed against Tatum Rachelle Gibson, 29, Wilburton.

Burglary in the second degree was dismissed against Jennifer Lynn Rogers, 38, Clayton.

Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution, and possession of contraband in penal institution or jail was dismissed against Trevor Scott Sprenkle, 23, Wyandotte, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.

Burglary in the second degree was dismissed against Matthew Michael McFarland, 25, Savanna, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.

Burglary in the first degree, unlawful use of police radio, and protective order violation was dismissed against Ralph David Lalli II, after the prosecuting witness failed to cooperate.

Two counts of aggravated assault and battery and assault and battery were dismissed against Tommy R. Bruton Jr., 54, Hartshorne, without prejudice pending further investigation.