Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings - April 5-9, 2021

Apr. 14—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Linda Kay Baker, 57, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Danny Curtis Campbell, 36, Whitesboro, Texas — Obstructing officer, public intoxication

Skyler Montana Miller, 27, McAlester — Public intoxication

Arlo Jordan, 22, McAlester — Actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Alex William Patterson, 18, McAlester — Obstructing officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Joseph Wayne Winchester, 38, McAlester — Obstructing officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

James R. Alford, 34, Lebanon, Missouri — Reckless driving, malicious injury to property under $1,000, trespassing after being forbidden, driving without a valid driver's license, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, failure to pay taxes due to state, removing proper or affixing improper license plate

Justin Kyle Shull, 32, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden

Justin Andrew Caldwell, 27, McAlester — Petit larceny

Levi Dale Reynolds, 31, McAlester — Public intoxication

Jerry Lee Benjamin, 30, Indianola — Obstructing officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Caleb Rex Carney, 29, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

James Orlando Eugene McDaniel, 28, Krebs — Malicious injury to property under $1,000

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Jonas Conroy-Perez, 25, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Possession of contraband by an inmate, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute

Caitlyn M. Caldwell, 25, McAlester — Grand larceny

Justin Andrew Caldwell, 27, McAlester — Grand larceny

Phillip J. Randazzo, 34, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation

Jerome Shane Lands, 51, McAlester — Assault and battery on a police officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance

Billy Albright Lusk, 51, Hartshorne — Burglary in the first degree, assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse-assault and battery

Marcus T. Pingleton, 23, McAlester — Assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse-assault and battery, reckless conduct with a firearm

Tasha Dawn Holt, 40, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Wayne Martin Heisinger, 33, Indianola — Assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious injury to property over $1,000, assault and battery, malicious injury to property under $1,000

Robert Leon Smith, 33, McAlester — Burglary in the first degree, unauthorized use of a vehicle, threaten to perform act of violence

Harold Manus, 25, McAlester — Falsely personate another to create liability, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear a seatbelt

Desha Lee Dixon, 25, Spencer — Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of contraband in penal institution or jail

Justin Duane Hogan, 31, Eufaula — First degree burglary

Courtney Gasowski, 43, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Duane Smart, 40, Hartshorne — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driver's license to be carried, failure to maintain insurance or security, fail to register vehicle within 30 days of purchase

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Chad Paul Lusk, 46, Savanna, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.

Matthew Paul Woods, 35, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for petit larceny.

Jimmy Dale Stidmon, 39, Hartshorne, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and failure to carry insurance/security verification form.

Bobbi Joe Mote, 32, Hartshorne, received a one-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of paraphernalia and was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving without a valid driver's license and failure to maintain security verification.

Ryan Lee Taylor, 34, Quinton, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance and two concurrent 30-day suspended sentences for two counts of petit larceny.

David Wesley Steed, 41, Hartshorne, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerry Brent Smith, 36, McAlester, received a two-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and a one-year suspended sentence for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Tabatha Rene Dungan, 34, McAlester, received a three-year suspended sentence for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

Chad Paul Lusk, 46, Savanna, received two concurrent 15-year suspended sentences for two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.

Thomas Allen Shadd, 26, McAlester, received a seven-year suspended sentence for possession of a stolen vehicle and a one-year deferred sentence for burglary in the second degree.

Shawdel Nicole Higgins, 31, Wilburton, received a two-year deferred sentence after a felony count of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol was reduced to misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Amanda Renee Luman-Jewel, 38, Harrah, received a two-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.