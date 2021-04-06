Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- March 29-April 5, 2021

Apr. 6—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Lloyd Dwayne Ary, 49, McAlester — Protective order violation x2

Ian Boyd, 32, McAlester — Public intoxication

Jeremy Boylan, 47, Verona, New York — Public intoxication

April Carver, 46, McAlester — Public intoxication

Rachel Marie Cooley, 22, McAlester — Petit larceny

Gilbert Ray Crain Jr., 52, McAlester — Obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance

Braecie Lindsey Donathan, 20, McAlester —Petit larceny

Aaron Gabrial Gaylor, no age given, Hartshorne — Public intoxication

Richard Harris Hammersberg, 36, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Brent Michael Imler, 48, McAlester — Protective order violation

Jeffrey Allen Key, no age given, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence, stalking, trespassing after being forbidden

Anush Reddy Kunduru, 29, Saint Paul, Minnesota — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Cody Lightle, 21, McAlester — Petit larceny

Dakota Joe Ray McElroy, 27, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to wear seat belt, failure to carry insurance/security verification form

Jamie Eric Parent, 43, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000

Richard Jess Ramsey, 38, Coalgate — Driving with license suspended

Gary Lee Ray, 45, Midwest City — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Shannon Redway, 47, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Charity R. Robertson, 51, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Rosa Santos, 49, Garland, Texas — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Ryan Staples, 24, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs

David Wesley Steed, 41, Hartshorne — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Stuart Lee Strain, 47, Kiowa — Public intoxication

Brandon Kyle Watson, 35, Eufaula — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency phone call

Dona Glenn Williams, 48, Noble — Public intoxication

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Caitlyn M. Caldwell, 25, McAlester — Grand larceny

Justin Andrew Caldwell, 27, McAlester — Grand larceny

Raymond Thomas Couch, 34, McAlester — Assault and batter with a dangerous weapon

Jeremy Shane Edwards, 23, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs

Gregory A. Faulkner, 34, Henryetta — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Jesse Dewayne High, 41, Stuart — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of paraphernalia

Jerome Shane Lands, 51, McAlester — Assault and battery on a police officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance

Zackary Allan Miller, 33, McAlester — Second degree arson

Alex William Patterson, 18, Savanna — Assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse-assault and battery

Phillip J. Randazzo, 34, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation

Calvin Reed, 46, Des Moines, Iowa — Possession of stolen vehicle, speeding-posted zone

Christopher M. Shepherd, 47, McAlester — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Kevin Dale Ward, 40, Allen — Trafficking in illegal drugs, speeding-posted zone, failure to pay taxes due state, failure to carry insurance/security verification form

Kindyerra Ward, 41, Stuart — Embezzlement

Preston Whittington, 24, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Assault and battery on a police officer with a dangerous weapon, first-degree robbery, kidnapping, larceny of automobile, escaping from Department of Corrections

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Ryan Shane Barton, 47, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer.

Sandra Kay Basquez, 66, McAlester, received a 90-day deferred sentence for petit larceny.

Matthew S. Sweezy, 29, McAlester, received two concurrent six-month suspended sentences for petit larceny and obtaining property by fraud.

Marquita J. Meneley, 40, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua R. Adams, 24, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.

Miguel Angel Espinoza, 30, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.

Richard Allen Benton, 31, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for assault and battery and disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency phone call.

Checotah Wade Cole, 26, Eufaula, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.

Taylor Leigh Spoonhunter, 25, Broken Arrow, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.

Nicolas Bray, 25, Farmersville, Texas, received two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with a 90-day deferred sentence for speeding-posted zone.

James Leland McKibben III, 22, Quinton, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and resisting an officer.

Wolf Robinson, 27, Oilton, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated and transporting opened container of intoxication beverage.

Stuart Lee Strain, 47, Kiowa, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for public intoxication.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Trevor Craven, 28, Quinton, was ordered to complete the District 18 Mental Health Court for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and assault and battery. If Craven completes the program, the charges will be dismissed, if he is unsuccessful, Craven will be sentenced to a seven-year sentence in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for the firearm charge and a one-year sentence in the Pittsburg County Jail for the assault and battery charge.

Silas Evin Stufflebean, 27, McAlester, received a six-month sentence in the Pittsburg County Jail for misdemeanor reckless conduct with a firearm after a felony count of possession of firearm after former felony conviction was reduced. A felony count of felony discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling was dismissed against Stufflebean.

Markeese Da'mon Buford, 23, Kansas City, Missouri, received a 10-year suspended sentence for endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer and a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Checotah Wade Cole, 26, Checotah, received a four-year suspended sentence for endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude a police officer.

Dianna Deweese, 23, McAlester, received a two-year deferred sentence for knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.

Juliann Marie Richardson, 54, McAlester, received a 7-year deferred sentence for trafficking in illegal drugs and a one-year deferred sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dionna Danyelle Deweesee, 23, McAlester, received two concurrent two-year deferred sentences for unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.