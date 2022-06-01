Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- May 23-27, 2022

Jun. 1—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Robert Kaleb Ketchum, 30, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to wear seatbelt

Derek Lee Bell, 28, Eufaula — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Matthew Krabbe, 20, Krebs — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission

Ronald Wayne Williams, 68, Alderson — Leaving scene of accident involving damage

Allison Jo Sewell, 33, Eufaula — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Moises Aranda, 33, Albuquerque, New Mexico — Burglary in the first degree, assault and battery, interrupt emergency phone call, resisting an officer

James Henry Cope Jr., 46, Haileyville — Grand larceny

Matthew Michael McFarland, 24, Savanna — Burglary in the second degree

Lacey N. Brown, no age given, McAlester — Child neglect

Austin McDaniel Shoemaker, 29, McAlester — Child neglect

Trevor Mills, 26, no address given — Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution, possession of contraband in penal institution or jail

Kal-El Antwoine Beckham, 35, McAlester — Endangering others while eluding police officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, malicious injury to property under $1,000, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Steven Bradley Bears, 46, Coalgate, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.

Karolyn Renee Lebaron, 37, Krebs, received a one-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Leon Westbrook, 39, Krebs, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.

David Herrin, 44, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Joshua Taylor Welch, 29, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Summer Borba, 38, McAlester, received a six-month deferred sentence for assault and battery.

Nicholas Palafox, 55, Stuart, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol along with being ordered to pay a fine and court costs for no valid driver's license.

Hernandez Ponco Rafael, 44, McAlester, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence-aggravated and no valid driver's license along with being ordered to pay a fine and court costs for operating a vehicle while defective equipment.

Stephanie D. Dalley, 42, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs ad leaving scene of accident involving damage.

Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed against Melissa Ann Smith, 52, McAlester.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Jaron Levi Adams, 36, Hartshorne, received a five-year suspended sentence for burglary in the second degree.

Dustin Eugene Kelley, 43, Krebs, received two concurrent seven-year sentences with all but the first year suspended to be served in the Pittsburg County Jail for attempted burglary in the first degree and burglary in the third degree along with a concurrent one-year sentences in the county jail for malicious injury to property under $1,000.

Summer Gayle Nunnelee, 41, Wilburton, received a two-year deferred sentence for distribution of controlled dangerous substance.

Rebecca Ann Golden, 38, Wilcox, Arizona, received three concurrent four-year deferred sentences for unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, and falsely personate another to create liability. Counts of driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to maintain insurance or security were dismissed.

Child abuse was dismissed without prejudice against Bekir Bradley Ozeroglu, 52, McAlester.

Child abuse was dismissed against Devin Dewade Duncan, 29, Krebs, due to the state announcing the inability to meet its burden.

Child abuse was dismissed against Adrianna Renee Williams, 24, Krebs, due to the state announcing the inability to meet its burden.