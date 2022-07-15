Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- July 4-8, 2022

Jul. 15—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Alejandro Rafael Moreno-Gaytan, 35, Kiowa — Driving with license suspended, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage

Deybis Ariel Maradiago, 30, Warsaw, Missouri — Public intoxication

Michael Jeremy Smith, 52, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Kevin Matthew Erwin, 56, Wellston — Trespassing after being forbidden

Alicia Danielle Stanford, 37, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a credit card

Ismael Gaytan-Hernandez, 33, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Bailey Brianne Sivil, 23, Haileyville — Driving with license suspended

Clifton Lee Stuart, 50, Stigler — Threaten to perform act of violence, disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs

James Elize Southerland, 54, Texarkana, Arkansas — Driving with license suspended

Heather R. Munoz, 37, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Mariah Peevy, 25, no address given — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Ethan David Rhoades, 22, no address given — Domestic abuse-assault and battery.

Bono Gage Anderson, no age given, Fort Riley Army Base, Kansas — Protective order violation

Robert Kaleb Reese Ketchum, 30, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Frank W. Rumbaugh, 58, Bache — Assault and battery

Christopher Leo McGuire, 45, McAlester — Assault and battery

Betsy Jeanette Strong, 28, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Tommy Ray Bruton III, 28, McAlester — Assault and battery with intent to kill

Marvin Ray Bowen, 49, Lequire — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic abuse-assault and battery

Tommy R. Bruton Jr.,54, Hartshorne — Aggravated assault and battery x2, assault and battery, shooting with intent to kill x2, possession of firearm after former felony conviction

Brent Allen Hilton, 46, Quinton — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic abuse-assault and battery

Reno Dwight Tanner, 56, McAlester — Possession of stolen credit card, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage

Bobby Eugene Waller Jr., 32, McAlester — Grand larceny, possession of stolen credit card, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance

Rickey Tanner, 59, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Sheridan Sexton Jr., 43, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of a controlled dangerous substance along with a $100 fine for obstructing driver's view. Counts of destroying evidence, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, and failure to signal on turning were dismissed.

Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and failure to carry insurance/security verification were dismissed against Ronnie Alan Haskins, 57, Hartshorne.

Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol was dismissed against Alissa Wilkinson, 37, after a motion to quash/dismiss was granted.

Public intoxication was dismissed against Deybis Ariel Maradiago, 30, Warsaw, Missouri.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Tess Adilegh Colvin, 28, Tulsa, received a seven-year deferred sentenced for unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.

Michael Joseph Roy Durham, 46, McCurtain, received a one-year suspended sentence after a felony charge of assault with a dangerous weapon was reduced to misdemeanor domestic assault and battery. Counts of obstructing an officer and resisting an officer were dismissed.

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Franklin Robert Cheyenne, 38. Krebs, due to failure of the prosecuting witness to appear.