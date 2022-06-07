Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- May 30-June 3, 2022

Jun. 7—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Daniel Castillo Jr., 39, Stigler — Trespassing after being forbidden

Bobby Lee Vaughn Ingram, 38, McAlester — Larceny of merchandise from retailer

Jerry Ray Britzman, 54, Stigler — Public intoxication

Damien Michael Tripp, 47, Blocker — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated

Dustin Blake Phillips, 28, Eufaula — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs

Robert John Sanchez, 53, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, failure to pay taxes due to state

Justin Lee Brown, 40, Stuart — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, obstructing officer

Garry Farris, 28, no age given — Domestic abuse assault and battery

Julian Alan Kamrud, 20, Kiowa — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Deangelo Lavonte Patton, 29, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Nicholas Brendan Underwood, 26, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden

Bobby Ray Campbell Jr., 49., McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden

Edward Paul Rose, 59, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Madison Lott, 29, Plano, Texas — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, resisting an officer

Betsy Jeanette Strong, 28, McAlester — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing after being forbidden

Story continues

Heather Leigh Brown, 32, McAlester — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Carl Gene Cannon Jr., 51, Oklahoma City — Violation of sex offenders registration act, possession of controlled dangerous substance

Keith Ray Morgan, 38, Wilburton — Possession of stolen vehicle

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Scotty Warrior, 22, Shawnee, received a one-year suspended sentence for forgery in the third degree.

Misty McEvers, 42, Red Oak, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for two counts of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Carlos Gutierrez-Ramirez, 19, McAlester, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for possession of false identification card.

Donnie Wilson Vance, 74, Hartshorne, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for failure to wear a seat belt. A count of driving with license suspended was dismissed.

Brittany Nicole Mekler, 30, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Candace S. Hardy, 43, McAlester, received a six-month deferred sentence for obstructing an officer.

Jimmy Latty, 64, Kiowa, received a one-year deferred sentence for threaten to perform act of violence.

David Benjamin Greenberg, 55, no address given, received three concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for actual physical control of vehicle under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 2013 charge of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated was dismissed against Jesse L. Duncan, 39, Stigler, due to lack of speedy trial.

Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses was dismissed against Tony Joe Noel, 29, Lequire, after the bogus check was paid in full.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery and malicious injury to property under $1,000 were dismissed against Michael Glenn James, 70, Haileyville.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Kathleen Anderson, 48, Crowder.

Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, and failure to wear a seatbelt were dismissed against Amy Renee Lynn Zimmerman, 38, McAlester.

Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, and failure to wear a seat belt were dismissed against Jonathan Kinsey, 27, McAlester.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Doyle Dwain Darby Jr., 60, Moore, received a five-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and obstructing officer and a six-month suspended sentence for transporting an opened container of intoxicating beverage.

Lloyd Dewayne Ary, 51, McAlester, received a seven-year deferred sentence for falsely personate another to create liability and a one-year deferred sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance. Counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

Braecie Lindsey Donathan, 21, McAlester, received two concurrent deferred sentences for grand larceny and malicious injury to property over $1,000. A count of burglary in the second degree was dismissed.