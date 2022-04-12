Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- April 4-8, 2022

Apr. 12—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Summer Borba, 37, McAlester — Assault and battery

Edwin Dwight Emerson, 28, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery x2, malicious injury to property under $1,000

Cindy Halfaker, 58, McAlester — Fishing without a license

Jimmy Latty, 64, Kiowa — Threaten to perform act of violence

James Lawrence Stark, 37, Alderson — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

John William Anderson, 60, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Thomas Nathinel Hope, 42, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated

Justin Lee McCarney, 46, Wilburton — Protective order violation

Cheyenne Lee Dyer, 18, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence

Austin Don Shiew, 33, Krebs — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Thomas Comeau, 41, Wilburton — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

David Keith Tipton, 54, Krebs — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Tammra Larae Prater, 35, McAlester — Public intoxication

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Marcus Benjamin Henington, 40, McAlester — Larceny from the house

Jose Juan Ramirez, 29, Houston, Texas — Malicious injury to property over $1,000

Dean William McIntosh, 30, Romance, Arkansas — Obtaining property by trick or deception

Billy Don Carlton Jr., 32, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Michael Wayne Klucas, 49, McAlester — Possess firearm after conviction or during probation, obstructing an officer

Bryce Wayne Day, 30, Hartshorne — Burglary in the second degree, malicious injury to property over $1,000

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Ricky Tanner, 59, McAlester, was found guilty via a non-jury trial and received a 90-day deferred sentence for assault and battery.

Kristin Nicole Bevans, 27, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for petit larceny.

Eva Patrice Capers, 46, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentenced for petty larceny.

Johnny Albert Pruitt, 53, Okmulgee, received an 18-month deferred sentence for trespassing after being forbidden.

Tea L. Vail, 23, Canadian, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Vail was also ordered to complete 90-days of rehab.

Samuel David Golden, 19, Stuart, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer.

Jessica K. Keller, 39, Oklahoma City, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and failure to stop for yield sign.

Ashton James Pate, 28, McAlester, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for transporting open container of alcoholic beverage and failure to pay taxes due to state. A charge of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed.

Bishop Michael Coulter, 25, McAlester, received three concurrent one-year suspended sentences for obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, and malicious injury to property under $1,000.

William Glen Foster, 41, Shawnee, received a six-month suspended sentence for threaten to perform act of violence along with being ordered to undergo mental health and anger evaluations.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery and preventing emergency telephone call were dismissed against Samuel David Golden, 19, Stuart, after the state's witness failed to comply.

Two counts of driving with license suspended were dismissed against Ashton James Pate, 28, McAlester.

Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor was dismissed with costs against Clayton D. Nichols, 33, Kiowa.

Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor was dismissed against James G. Padgett, 20, Savanna, at the request of the victim.

Driving with license suspended was dismissed against Anthony Michael Graham, 33, Haileyville.

Obstructing an officer and improper walking on roadway were dismissed against Charles Anthony Joyce Jr., 26, McAlester.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Robert Ellis Hayes, 49, McAlester, voluntarily entered mental health court with the case being dismissed upon successful completion of the program. Upon failure to the program, Hayes will be sentenced to served four-years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Samuel David Golden, 19, Stuart, received a one-year suspended sentence for escape from arrest or detention and a two-year suspended sentence for bringing contraband into jail/penal institution. A charge of domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman was also dismissed against Golden due to the failure of the state's witness to comply.