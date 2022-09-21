Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Sept. 12-16, 2022

Sep. 21—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Robert Paul Baer, 54, McAlester — Public intoxication

Marina Leigh Waldron, 51, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing driver's view

Patrick Eugene Curtis, 46, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Brookelyn Paige Harrell, 21, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Emanuel Campbell, 50, McAlester — Domestic abuse

Rachael Nicole Johnson, 31, Ft. Smith — Actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage

Angella Lee, 57, Eufaula — Trespass after being forbidden

Anthony Roosevelt Phifer, 37, McAlester — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Miranda Leeann Clouse, 34, Tulsa — Driving with license suspended

Brandi Rane Crawley, 40, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Heather E. Fischer, 41, Perry — Driving with license suspended, inattentive driving, failure to pay taxes due to state

Jeffrey Wayne Panther, 36, McAlester — Driving with license suspended, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit

Casey Franklin Armstrong, 48, Kiowa — Public intoxication

David B. Blaske, 40, Dallas — Obstructing an officer

Rashawn Dakota Long, 24, McAlester — Public intoxication

Danny Shouse, 57, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to carry insurance/security verification

Joshua Lee Shelton, 39, Kinta — Carrying a firearm while under the influence, threaten to perform act of violence, public intoxication

Shawna Martin, 51, McAlester — Trespass after being forbidden

Blake Eric Tipton, 27, Hartshorne — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage

Sam Thomas Gawg, 19, Kansas City, Missouri — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Kyle Blaine Brown, 35, McAlester — Lewd or indecent proposal to child under 16

Jeffrey M. Logston, 26, Hartshorne — Child abuse

Wendy Cheyenne Kendrick, 25, Hartshorne — Child abuse

Henry Lyenberger, 70, McAlester — Failure to register as a sex offender

Joshua Breshears, 30, McAlester — Accessory to shooting with intent to kill

Franklin Ray Westbrook, 43, McAlester — Failure to register as a sex offender

Brittany Wood, 36, Checotah — Accessory to shooting with intent to kill

Whitney Dawn Layman, 26, Checotah — Accessory to shooting with intent to kill

Kal-el Antwoine Beckham, 35, McAlester — Larceny of automobile

Kevin Anthony Frye, 51, McAlester — False declaration in pawn

Stacie Lynn Prater, 46, Krebs — Child endangerment

Billy Don Carlton Jr., 32, Hartshorne — Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Daniel Brian Coberly, 45, Oklahoma City, received two concurrent 30-day suspended sentences for 2014 charges of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and failure to carry insurance/security verification form.

Christopher Wayne Cacy, 27, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Shawn Ronald Sather, 52, McAlester, received three concurrent one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Keith Creekmore, 34, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.

Betsy Jeanette Strong, 29, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.

Stephanie L. Parks, 41, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marco Dane Walters, 30, Quinton, received a one-year suspended sentence for destroying evidence and a six-month suspended sentence for trespassing after being forbidden.

Caleb Dale Ward, 18, Temple, Texas, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for protective order violation and driving with license suspended.

William Jennings Muldoon, 41, Heartland, Texas, received three concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage and speeding-posted zone.

Possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia x2, driving without a valid driver's license, and speeding in excess of lawful maximum were dismissed against Timothy Brian Shirley Jr., 40, McAlester.

Driving with license suspended was dismissed against Terry Joe Gryder, 61, McAlester.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Michael Jeremy Smith, 52, McAlester.

Assault and battery was dismissed against Christopher Leo McGuire, 45, McAlester.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Christian Allan Franklin, 28, Hartshorne, received two five-year concurrent sentences in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for escape from county jail and actual physical control of motor vehicle while under the influence.

Gregory Allen Gilmore, 38, McAlester, received two concurrent five-year sentences in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration.

Bobby Eugene Waller Jr., 33, McAlester, was ordered to attend the District 18 District Drug Court program for grand larceny, possession of stolen credit card and burglary in the second degree. The charges will be dismissed upon successful completion. Failure to complete the program will result in three concurrent seven-year sentences in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle were dismissed against Sam Thomas Gawg, 19, Kansas City, Missouri.

Failure to comply with sex offender registration was dismissed against Tony Graham, 54, McAlester.

Exploitation of elderly person was dismissed against Jay W. Hightower, 71, McAlester.

Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute was dismissed against Diana Lyn Johnson, 75, Sherman, Texas.

Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing after being forbidden were dismissed against Betsy Jeanette Strong, 29, McAlester.

Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Ashley Nichole Spivey, 21, Eufaula.

Domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Jennifer K. Foster, 35, McAlester.

Shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction were dismissed against Jalen Tyreik Green, 26, Krebs, pending further investigation.