Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2022

Feb. 10—This report reflects public felony cases and filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Joshua Allan Eldridge, 24, Canadian — Grand larceny x3

Cody Chad Butler, 28, Stonewall — Burglary in the second degree

Christian Blake Rodgers, 29, McAlester — Possession of contraband by an inmate

Travis Wright, 25, McAlester — Possession of contraband by an inmate

Angelo Pietro Grammatico, 30, Hartshorne — Domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Shooting with intent to kill, endangering others while eluding, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, and malicious injury to property were dismissed against Adam Dale Hollis, 39, Hartshorne.

—Derrick James