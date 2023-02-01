Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Jan. 23-27, 2022

Feb. 1—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court felony records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Cynthia Jodette Agnew, 54, McAlester — Murder in the first degree

Eric D. Britt, 26, Wellington, Kansas — Falsely personate another to create liability, obstructing officer

Nocana Chatham, 28, McAlester — Child endangerment-permitting abuse

Corey Wayne Newsom, 24, Muskogee — Lewd molestation

Jason Wayne Womack, 40, Oklahoma City — Lewd molestation

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Jonas Conroy-Perez, 27, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center, was sentenced to two concurrent four-year sentences under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for possession of contraband by an inmate and unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.

Jeffrey Gordon Engelman, 45, Lawton, received a one-year sentence in the Pittsburg County Jail for conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution. A felony count of gang related offense was dismissed.

Jeramy Bronson Gordon, 35, Hartshorne, received a 25-year suspended sentence for sexual abuse-child under 12 years old and is ordered to register on the sex offender registry for life. Six other counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years of age were dismissed against Gordon.