Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Oct. 31-Nov. 4, 2022
Nov. 8—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Cody Bill McMillan, 34, Pittsburg — Obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Kaylin Denise Kellogg, 28, Savanna — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
Fred Allen Wren, 30, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Christopher Thames, 28, Krebs — Domestic abuse-assault and battery
Dalton Lee Andrews, 20, Alderson — Trespassing after being forbidden
Jeremy Keith Nowell, 20, Antlers — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses
Lacey Denise Shumway, 28, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance
Cheyenne D. Basden, 40, Roland — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Daniel Ray Cooper Sr., 49, McAlester — Neglect or refusal to compel child to attend school x2
Bridgette Arlene Smith, 55, McAlester — Public intoxication
Larry Douglas Martin, 51, McAlester — Assault and battery
Richard Monroe Smith, 69, McAlester — Placing obscene/threatening/harassing phone call x2
Amber Faye Sessions, 43, Fayetteville, Arkansas — Obstructing officer
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Lonnie Michael Delahunt, 39, no address given — Cruelty to animals, public intoxication
Derrick Daniel Delahunt, 38, Shallotte, North Carolina — Cruelty to animals, public intoxication, possession of controlled dangerous substance
Stephen Leon Broyles, 25, McAlester — Falsely personate another to create liability, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal
Cheynell Marie Livingston, 36, McAlester — Malicious injury to property over $1,000
Gregory Dean Brown, 64, McAlester — Grand larceny
James Edward Klembara, 36, McAlester — Battery/assault and battery on a police officer, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, obstructing an officer
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Justin Lee McCarney, 46, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for violating a protective order.
Joshua J. Burks, 38, McAlester, received a 60-day sentence in the Pittsburg County Jail with credit for time served for petit larceny.
James Marcus Brown Jr., 47, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for trespassing after being forbidden.
Randy Shawn McGee, 44, Quinton, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for tampering with utilities.
Kyle Khai Xiong, 48, Lane, received a six-month deferred sentenced for transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Counts of failure to carry insurance/security verification form and improper tag lamps were dismissed.
FELONY DISPOSITIONS:
Larry Monroe Day, 47, Hartshorne, was sentenced to two-years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for failure to register as a sex offender.
Ryan Steven Inman, 34, Miami, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and transporting opened container of alcoholic beverage. Counts of child endangerment by DUI and failure to pay taxes due to state were dismissed.
Two counts of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction were dismissed against Tommy Ray Bruton II, due to the failure of the prosecuting witness to cooperate.
Two counts of domestic abuse-assault and battery were dismissed against Jeremy Don Shelton, 43, McAlester, at the request of the victim.