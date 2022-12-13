Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Dec. 5-9, 2022

Dec. 13—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Michael David Beshear, 37, Krebs —Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Samantha Oldman, 33, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Darrell Lee Wayne Jones, 42, Quinton — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Paul Edward Freeman, 73, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Thomas Ray McDougal, 56, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Brendan Zachary Owens, 35, McAlester — Petit larceny

Alison Brooke Prescott, 42, McAlester — Petit larceny x2, possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing officer

Jason Kyle Ledford, 37, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, careless driving, improper starting of stopped vehicle

Clifford Michael Williams, 49, McAlester — Driving with license suspended, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, failure to pay taxes due to state

Nikki Michelle Harper, 40, McAlester — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses

Ted Edward Howell, 47, McAlester — Calling 911 with false alarm, public intoxication

Christopher Mitchell, 34, Tulsa — Petit larceny, obstructing officer, public intoxication

Randy W. Fassino, 55, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Trevor Wayne Bradford, 24, McAlester — Possession of stolen vehicle, burglary in the third degree

Isaac Wayne Rich, 23, McAlester — First degree rape

Lyric Phynel Cook, 27, McAlester — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, resisting an officer, leaving scene of accident involving damage, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, failure to stop at red light

Alison Brooke Prescott, 42, McAlester — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Curtis Lee Hassell, 54, McAlester — Failure to register as sex offender

Kevin Patrick Jones, 41, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic abuse-assault and battery

Randy Shawn McGee, 44, Quinton — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elide police officer, petit larceny, failure to carry insurance/security verification form

FELONY DISPOSITIONS: None

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS: None