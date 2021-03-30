Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- March 8-12, 2021

Mar. 30—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Tony Bennett Ford, 64, Oklahoma City — Driving with license suspended, speeding-posted zone, failure to pay taxes due state

Shae Kialer Boatright, 31, Wilburton — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to wear a seatbelt

Christopher Blair Leibowitz, 33, Krebs — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency phone call

Rachel Marie Cooley, 22, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of paraphernalia

Victoria Gabrielle Laws, 26, Krebs — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

William Mick, 48, Haileyville — Public intoxication

Roger Alan Holt, 37, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

James Lawrence Stark, 36, Hartshorne — Eluding police officer

James McKibben, 22, Quinton — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, resisting an officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Gary Rulon Patterson III, 22, McAlester — Obstructing an officer, possessing tattoo equipment without a license, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display bicycle lamps when required

Benjamin Jasper Ragsdale, 27, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Reno Dwight Tanner, 55, McAlester — Petit larceny

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Ali Aldamri, 28, Allen, Texas — Kidnapping, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic abuse-assault and battery

Justin Michael Reeder, no age given, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic abuse-assault and battery

Markeese Da'Mon Buford, 23, Kansas City, Missouri — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Elija Thane Vermillion, 38, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Bailey Jones, 23, Hartshorne — Child neglect, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs

Heather Martin, 23, McAlester — Child neglect, possession of controlled dangerous substance

Ronald Timothy Swearengin, 51, McAlester — Falsely personate another to create liability, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Coty Anthony Anderson, 28, Hartshorne — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, obstructing an officer

Christian Allan Franklin, 26, Tulsa — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, careless driving, larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle, malicious injury to property over $1,000, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Victor Manuel Perez, 23, Tulsa — Burglary in the second degree, grand larceny

Matthew Wade James, 38, McAlester — Possession of stolen vehicle, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Dewayne Lamont Walker Jr., 23, McAlester, was ordered to pay fine and court costs for public intoxication and petit larceny.

Crystal Dawn Cook, 38, McAlester, received four concurrent one-year suspended sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and permit dangerous dog to be outside proper enclosure.

Markie Asbill, 29, Eufaula, received a one-year deferred sentence for embezzlement by employee.

Mario Martinez, 36, Stigler, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and was ordered to pay a fine along with court costs for transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.

Guy Kenneth Brightmon, 53, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Dewayne Lamont Walker Jr., 23, McAlester, received two concurrent seven-year suspended sentences for burglary in the second degree and bringing contraband into jail/penal institution.

Dennis Keith Cleveland, 26, McAlester, received a seven-year suspended sentence for domestic assault with a dangerous weapon and a three-year suspended sentence for domestic assault and battery by strangulation with both counts running concurrently.

Amanda Kamau, 40, Springdale, Arkansas, received two concurrent 10-year suspended sentences for trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of stolen vehicle.

Leamon Shawn Spears, 49, Quinton, received a 10-year suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Jeffrey Eugene Gee, 45, Haileyville, received a four-year deferred sentence for possession of firearm after former felony conviction.

Alexis Marrie Urbina, 25, Springdale, Arkansas, received a three-year deferred sentence after trafficking in illegal drugs was amended to possession of a dangerous drug with intent to distribute and a one-year deferred sentence after possession of a stolen vehicle was amended to joyriding.

Susan Leann Labor, 41, Pittsburg, received two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and obstructing an officer. Charges of bringing contraband into jail/penal institution were dismissed against Labor.

Erasmo Corona Quintero, 46, McAlester, received a five-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated and ordered to pay fines and court costs for leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and no valid driver's license.