Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- May 9-13, 2022

May 18—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Jaylena Barnhill, 41, Stigler — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Joey Blancas, 51, Hooker — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Cody Ray Roberts, 21, Hartshorne — Petit larceny

Justin Leon Westbrook, 39, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Justin Wyatt Wilkinson, 23, Oklahoma City — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

James Joseph Ray, 36, Gracemont — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Donnie Wilson Vance, 74, Hartshorne — Driving with license suspended, failure to wear seat belt

Dustin Ryan Self, 42, Holdenville — Possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Chester Leroy Miller Jr., 40, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Rick Leon Childers Jr., 47, McAlester — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Doyle Dwain Darby Jr., 60, Moore — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing officer, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage

Keith Dennis Swafford, 60, no address given — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse-assault and battery, resisting an officer

Samantha Nicole Shaw, 33, McAlester — Child endangerment, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage

Donevin Payne Denton, 25, Oklahoma City — Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Betsy Jeanette Strong, 28, McAlester, was ordered to enter the district 18 Drug Court for two counts of trespassing after being forbidden. The two counts will be dismissed upon successful completion of the program. Failure to complete will result in sentences to run concurrent with a 12-year sentence in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Troy Allen Muse, 52, McAlester, received a seven-year deferred sentence for trafficking in illegal drugs under the supervision of the Department of Corrections and a one-year deferred sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Bryce Beyer, 19, Blue Springs, Missouri, received a five-year deferred sentence for endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude a police officer.

Betsy Jeanette Strong, 28, McAlester, was ordered to enter the district 18 Drug Court for bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, burglary in the second degree, and uttering forged instrument. The three counts will be dismissed upon successful completion of the program. Failure to complete will result in Strong being immediately sentenced to a 12-years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.