Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Aug. 23-27, 2021

Aug. 31—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Clayton Everette, 52, address not given — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Bettina Rea Tucker, 40, Quinton — Obstructing officer, public intoxication, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Michelle L. Tooman, 31, Canadian — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Earl G. Forrester, 63, Purdon, Texas — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, eluding/attempting ot elude police officer, unsafe lane change

Jordan Blake Trover, 31, McAlester — Protective order violation

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Jerry Jordan, 50, McAlester — Sexual battery x4

Joleta Lynn Maynard, 41, McAlester — Domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery

John William Engelson, 21, McAlester — Assault and battery on a police officer, protective order violation

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Stoney Joe Fry, 34, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous subsntace and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody Anthony Corrales, 25, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for violating a protective order.

Two counts of threaten to perform act of violence and disturbing the peace were dismissed against Mark Schukantz, 43, McAlester, per a plea agreement.

Story continues

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Aubrey C. Gibson, 28, Hartshorne, received a one-year sentence under the supervision of the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department after a felony count of indecent exposure was reduced to misdemeanor gross injury outraging public decency.

Joseph Allen Hood, 47, McAlester, received a four-year suspended sentence for falsely personate another to create liability.

Ronald James Fellows, 38, McAlester, received an eight-year suspended sentence for bringing contraband into jail/penal institute and a two-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Vincent H. Flowers, 50, McAlester, was sentenced to 180 days in the custody of the Pittsburg County Jail for domestic abuse-assault and battery. A kidnapping charge was dismissed against Flowers.

Benjamin Grant Matthews, 40, Oklahoma City, received two concurrent three-year sentences for burglary in the second degree and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property to run concurrently with sentences in Oklahoma County District Court.

Mark Schakantz, 43, McAlester, entered mental health court services for counts of attempting to perform act of violence, threaten an act of violence, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and obstructing an officer. Schakantz will receive deferred sentences if he successfully completes the program. If he fails, he will be sentenced to a five-year prison sentence for attempting to perform act of violence and three-year sentences in the county jail on the remaining counts.

Rachel Ann Breedlove, 31, McAlester, received a three-year deferred sentence for domestic assault and battery by strangulation in the presence of a minor.

Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, actual physical control of vehicle under the influence, endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, assault on police officer, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, discharging firearm in public place, and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked were dismissed against Kenneth Wayne Strain Jr., 37, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma lacking criminal jurisdiction in the matters.

Trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of contraband drug by an inmate, and possession of contraband by inmate in a penal institution were dismissed against Nathaniel Kent, 26, Oklahoma Department of Corrections, due to Kent not being presented to the court.

Fugitive from justice was dismissed against Steven John Fortier, 37, McAlester.

Domestic assault and battery by strangulation and obstructing an officer were dismissed against Coty Anthony Anderson, 29, Hartshorne, due to the failure of the victim to prosecute.

Counts of first-degree burglary, stalking x2, protective order violation, and two counts of trespass after being forbidden, were dismissed against Justin Duane Hogan, 32, Eufaula, due to prosecutors not being able to meet its burden.

Burglary in the second degree and larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle were dismissed against Hether Louise Walker, 38, Checotah.