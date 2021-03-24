Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Feb. 1-5, 2021

Mar. 24—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Christopher James Ary, 32, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated

Kobe Bryant Redway, 32, McAlester — Knowingly concealing or receiving stolen property

Steven John Fortier, 36, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, driving without a valid driver's license

Jose Picazo, 50, Waco, Texas — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit

Marqwan Hermonte Trealeavn, 27, Tulsa — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding-posted zone

Brandi Lee Frank, 28, Stigler — Domestic abuse-assault and battery

Justin Lee Miller, 35, Buckhannon, West Virginia — Public intoxication, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Ashlie Pendleton, 35, Hartshorne — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Khelan Marquee Marion, 25, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Joanna Renee Rayburn, 45, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, destroying evidence, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting open container of alcohol, driving without a valid driver's license

Bobby Lee Larson, 36, Eufaula — Protective order violation

Tremayne Alexander Parison, 23, McAlester — Petit larceny

Dewayne Lamont Walker Jr., 23, McAlester — Petit larceny

Harold Lee Manus, 25, McAlester — Public intoxication

Katelynn Hicks, 22, Wilburton — Embezzlement by employee

Charles Brett Winningham, 36, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs

Paul Edward Blackman, 55, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert Pete Gabriel Branum, 31, Checotah — Driving with license suspended

Kevin Austin Colbert, 26, Hartshorne — Driving with licenses suspended, speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit

Mason Storm Hughes, 21, Hartshorne — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Joshua Allen Skinner, 26, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Joshua Keith Brown, 42, Eufaula — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance

Brittany Dawn Clark, 31, Kiowa — Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Pepe Gutierrez, 50, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, driving without a driver's license, failure to pay taxes due to state, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage

James Michael Gamroth, 30, no address given — Possession of stolen vehicle, battery/assault and battery on police officer

Kyle Douglas Daniels, 25, Haileyville — Possession of sawed off shotgun/rifle, possession of altered or removed serial number

Randy Edward Cartlidge, 33, Krebs — Possession of stolen vehicle

Steven John Fortier, 36, McAlester — Fugitive from justice

Tyler Joseph Dungan-Norton, 66, McAlester — Possession of stolen vehicle, malicious injury to property over $1,000, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, burglary in the second degree

Thomas Allen Shadd, 26, McAlester — Possession of stolen vehicle, malicious injury to property over $1,000, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, burglary in the second degree

Stetson Cole Miller, 29, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree

Justin Davis Thomason, 19, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree

Hunter Perry, 18, Red Oak — Burglary in the second degree

Chad Paul Lusk, 46, Savanna — Possession of stolen vehicle

Arlo Christopher Wray Jordan, 22, McAlester — Feloniously pointing a firearm, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, carrying a firearm while under the influence, resisting an officer

Jacob Wayne Lalli, 34, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former conviction of felony

Lindsey Brett Snow, 33, McAlester — Eluding police officer, failure to stop at proper place

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Brian Lee Rich Jr., 29, Hartshorne received a $100 fine for trespass after being forbidden.

Billy Rayford White, 40, McAlester, received two 30-day suspended sentences for two counts of public intoxication and a one-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Texie Lee Delana, 47, McAlester, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Forrest Glynn Adams, 59, Red Oak, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated and was ordered to pay fines and court costs for transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, unsafe lane use, and failure to signal on turning.

Dustin Lee Hill, 30, Hartshorne, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for public intoxication.

Starling Marchillo Green, 39, Ashdown, Arizona, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer, a six-month suspended sentence for transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, a one-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and a 30-day suspended sentence for public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

Hailey Brianna Huff, 25, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Dion Patrick Lardi, 50, Haileyville, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.

A protective order violation was dismissed against Brian Lee Rich Jr., 29, Hartshorne.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Brian Lee Rich Jr., 29, Hartshorne, received a three-year suspended sentence for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, a 10-year suspended sentence for domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and a one-year suspended sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery.

Rich also received a 10-year suspended sentence for assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a two-year sentence for malicious injury to property over $1,000.

