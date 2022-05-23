Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- May 16-20, 2022

May 23—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Tedrick Connor Franklin, 28, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, carrying firearm while under the influence

Stephanie Michelle Frakes, 41, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing drivers view

Sheridan Sexton Jr., 43, McAlester — Destroying evidence, possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, obstructing drivers view, failure to signal on turning

Brittany Nicole Mekler, 30, Krebs — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Derrick Dewayne Greco, 42, Stigler — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

David Benjamin Greenberg, 55, no address given — Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

James Charles Jeffrey, 39, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing officer

Sabrina Lachelle Seals, 29, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Miami Lynn Wood, 25, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Linda S. Phifer, 59, Pittsburg — Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Story continues

Marc Edward Curliss, 58, Hartshorne — Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, public intoxication

Michael Joseph Roy Durham, 46, Quinton — Assault with a dangerous weapon, obstructing officer, resisting an officer

Demonze Lavar Curtis, 43, McAlester — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated domestic assault and battery

Braecie Lindsey Donathan, 21, McAlester — Grand larceny, burglary in the second degree, malicious injury to property over $1,000

Christian Allan Franklin, 27, Hartshorne — Actual physical control of motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Lawrence D. Williams, 36, Eufaula — Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Deangelo Lucious Garfield, 29, McAlester — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, protective order violation, malicious injury to property under $1,000

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Mario Monte Tasby, 35, McAlester, was sentenced to time served for obstructing an officer, two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Tyler Jordan Smith, 25, McAlester, received three concurrent one-year suspended sentences for two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card and petit larceny.

Richard Harris Hammersberg, 37, McAlester, received two concurrent 60-day sentences in the Pittsburg County Jail for domestic abuse-assault and battery and possession of controlled dangerous substance with credit for time served.

Tabatha Ann Sutton, 25, Stuart, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license suspended along with paying fines and court costs for failure to maintain insurance or security and failure to stop for yield sign.

Korina Marie Waddle, 26, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Patton Lee Bailey, 41, Ada, received four concurrent one-year suspended sentences for two counts of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, DUI with BAC of .08 or more-personal injury accident, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage, protective order violation and two concurrent six-month suspended sentences for carrying firearm while under the influence of alcohol and transport an open container of alcohol.

Kaylon Joe Gates, 28, Savanna, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for domestic abuse-assault and battery and resisting an officer along with two concurrent 90-day suspended sentence for two counts of assault and battery. Two counts of threaten to perform act of violence were dismissed against Gates.

Jessica Lynn Shields, 28, Kiowa, received two 18-month deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. A count of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed.

Jaylena Barnhill, 41, Hartshorne, received a one-year deferred sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance. A count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.

Dustin Ryan Self, 42, Holdenville, received three concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 2016 charge of obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses was dismissed against Ladonna McAfee, 24, McAlester, after the bogus check was paid in full.

Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and failure to dim headlights were dismissed against Andrea Gayle Beall, 42, Alderson.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery and malicious injury to property under $1,000 were dismissed against Andrew L. Looper, 38, Haileyville, at the request of the victim.

Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to pay all taxes due to state, and failure to wear a seatbelt were dismissed against Meagan Short, 31, McAlester.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Brauck William Willoby, 19, Eufaula.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Aldo Doc Aguirre, 28, Department of Corrections, received a five-year suspended sentence for escape from DOC.

Jonathan Daniel Sustaire, 40, Kinta, received a 15-year suspended sentence for trafficking in illegal drugs to run concurrent with a Haskell County sentence.

Michael Worsham, 45, Stigler, received a 10-year suspended sentence for burglary in the second degree to run concurrent with a Haskell County sentence.

Tyler Jordan Smith, 25, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentence for burglary in the second degree along with two one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Courtney Gasowski, 44, McAlester, received a five-year deferred sentence for trafficking in illegal drugs. Counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

Possession of stolen vehicle and possession of controlled dangerous substance were dismissed against Jesse Edward Perkins, 56, McAlester, due to the state would not meet its burden.

Possession of firearm after former felony conviction and grand larceny were dismissed against Rigoverto Caballero, 41, Buffalo Grove, Illinois, due to state would not meet its burden.

Burglary in the second degree was dismissed against Rebecca M. Peoples, 46, Haileyville, due to the state would not meet its burden.