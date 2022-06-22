Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- June 13-17, 2022

Jun. 22—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Marco Dane Walters, 30, Quinton — Larceny of merchandise from retailer, trespassing after being forbidden

Jamie Allen Rowton, 46, Poteau — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Iris Lane Bringinggood aka Iris L. Minor, 37, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Misty Gale Blanks, 41, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Bailey Lafrance, 25, Stuart — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Andrew L. Looper, 38, Haileyville — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission

Brent Allen Hilton, 46, Quinton — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, trespassing after being forbidden

Jason Richard Stanford, 32, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Roberto Loza Flores, 41, no address given — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, eluding/attempting to elude police officer

Michael Joseph Bryant, 49, Jackie Brannon Correctional Center — Escaping from Department of Corrections

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

John Raymond Nickich, 38, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer. Counts of domestic abuse-assault and battery and interrupt emergency telephone call were dismissed.

Story continues

Ricky Leon Childers, 47, McAlester, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Charles Jeffrey, 39, McAlester, was sentenced to one-year imprisonment for possession of controlled dangerous substance to run concurrent with a 10-year felony sentence.

Kolton Dale Taylor, 20, Alderson, received two concurrent 30-day suspended sentences for trespassing after being forbidden and public intoxication.

Johnny Levi Honeycutt, 33, Kiowa, received three concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, and transporting open container of alcoholic beverage.

Dillon James Russell, 28, McAlester, received two concurrent deferred sentences to run concurrent with a felony sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage.

Nicholas Brendan Underwood, 26, McAlester, received a 30-day deferred sentence for trespassing after being forbidden.

Misty Gale Blanks, 41, McAlester, received two concurrent three-year deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Three charges of obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses from 2010, 2011, and 2012 were dismissed against Lanene Trammell, 46, McAlester.

2017 charges of eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and failure to obey traffic control device were dismissed against John Edward Hysell, 58, Tulsa, after a judge granted a motion to dismiss based on failure to prosecute.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Dillon James Russell, 28, McAlester.

Threaten to perform act of violence was dismissed without prejudice against Michael Lamotta, 53, McAlester.

A protective order violation was dismissed against Karen Leigh Goodwin, 67, Fort Towson.

Driving with license suspended and failure to wear a seatbelt were dismissed against Mary Lourene Williams, 38, Hartshorne.

Failure to check deer online check station, failure to tag deer, and illegal possession of white-tailed deer were dismissed against Steven R. Shaffer, 35, McAlester.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Danell Joann Brake, 38, McAlester, was ordered to complete the women in recovery program as referred to in a Tulsa County case for unauthorized use of a vehicle, uttering a forged instrument, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, falsely personate another to create liability, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Brake was also ordered to pay court costs and fines.

James Charles Jeffrey, 39, McAlester, received two seven-year sentences in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for third-degree burglary and malicious injury to property over $1,000 along with three concurrent 10-year prison sentences for three counts of assault and battery on police officer.

Butler James Hignite, 26, Oklahoma Department of Corrections, was sentenced to 10-years under the control of ODOC for possession of contraband by an inmate.

Sean Connor Smith, 38, Wilburton, received a 10-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.

Dillon James Russell, 28, McAlester, received two concurrent seven-year deferred sentences for falsely personate another to create liability and petit larceny.

Madison Lott, 29, McKinney, Texas, received a three-year deferred sentence for endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer.

Domestic assault and battery by strangulation was dismissed against Daniel E. Haws, 44, Crowder due to the failure of the witness to cooperate.

Burglary in the second degree was dismissed against Amanda McCarrol, 39, Hartshorne due to failure of witness "to maintain contact."

Bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, and failure to wear seat belt were dismissed against Misty Gale Blanks, 41, McAlester.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery and malicious injury to property under $1,000 were dismissed against Christopher Lloyd McDonald, 35, Hartshorne due to failure of witness to cooperate.