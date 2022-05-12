Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- May 2-6, 2022

May 12—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Thomas Mitchell Pritchard, 27, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Lafonda Carol Lee, 53, Eufaula — Obstructing officer

Kaci Dawn Cowell, 35, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage

Amy Renee Lynn Zimmerman, 38, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, failure to carry insurance/security verification form, failure to wear seatbelt

Candance Lupin, 38, Midwest City — driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Kristina Laura Wilson, 36, McAlester — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Tommy Allen McCombs, 36, McAlester — Carrying firearm while under the influence, public intoxication

Leslie Ann Justice, 39, Blanco — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Zoey Alexandra Henrichs, 19, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance

Hayden C. Lewis, 27, McAlester — Obstructing officer

Heather Devon Holland, 41, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Alissa Wilkinson, 37, no address given — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

Jerrod Jerome Scott, 40, Kiowa — Public intoxication and disturbing the peace

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Lloyd Dewayne Ary, 51, McAlester — Falsely personate another to create liability, possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Albert Lester Dority, 76, Hartshorne — Endangering others while eluding

Rebecca Ann Golden, 38, Wilcox, Arizona — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution, falsely personate another to create liability, driving while license is cancelled/suspended/revoked, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to maintain insurance or security

Tommy Robinson, 56, Muskogee — Feloniously pointing firearm, domestic abuse-assault and battery

Marcus T. Pingleton, 24, Krebs — Assault and battery on detention officer

Diana Lyn Johnson, 75, Sherman, Texas — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute

Lawrence D. Williams, 36, Eufaula — Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Joe Anthony Salazar, 35, San Antonio, Texas — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

William Eugene Brown, 24, Wilburton, received five concurrent six-month sentences in the custody of the Pittsburg County Jail for two counts of obstructing an officer, two counts possession of controlled dangerous substance, and driving with license suspended.

Rex Dillon Martin, 33, Pittsburg, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for malicious injury to property under $1,000 and a six-month suspended sentence for threaten to perform act of violence.

Robert Thomas McFerran, 51, McAlester, received a six-month deferred sentence for malicious injury to property under $1,000 along with being ordered to pay restitution.

Harold Dean Rowell, 30, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.

Three counts of trespass after being forbidden were dismissed against Wayne Allen Vandyke, 67, McAlester.

Two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, and two counts of failure to carry insurance/security verification form were dismissed against Anthony Roosevelt Phifer, 37, McAlester.

Driving with license suspended was dismissed against William Eugene Brown, 24, Hartshorne.

Public intoxication was dismissed against Skyler Montana Miller, 28, McAlester due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.

Obstructing an officer and trespassing after being forbidden were dismissed against Brandon Ashley Sherwood, 44, Savanna.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Jason Huxley, 31, Bethany, received four years under the supervision on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with credit for time served for conspiracy to bring contraband into penal institution. A felony charge of gang related offense was dismissed.

Amber Barchinger, 36, McAlester, received a two-year suspended sentence for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Gregory Allen Gilmore, 38, McAlester, received two concurrent five-year suspended sentences for two counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration.

Irvin Wayne Roach, 45, Haileyville, received two concurrent 10-year suspended sentences under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for two counts of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol along with a one-year suspended sentence for eluding/attempting to elude a police officer. A separate charge of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude a police officer was dismissed.

Misty Lee Abbe, 40, Quinton, received a three-year deferred sentence for trafficking in illegal drugs. A charge of unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute was dismissed.

Harold Dean Rowell, 60, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance. A charge of bringing contraband into a penal institution was dismissed.

Nicholas James Hendricks, 32, McAlester, received a five-year deferred sentence for distribution of controlled dangerous substance.

Trejon Asher Anderson, 22, Humble, Texas, received an 18-month deferred sentence after a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle was reduced to misdemeanor joy riding.

Indecent exposure was dismissed against Wayne Allen Vandyke, 67, McAlester.

Larceny of automobile/aircraft or other motot vehicle, two counts of attempted larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Skyler Montana Miller, 28, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.

Assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse-assault and battery, and threaten to perform act of violence were dismissed against Eric Thomas Winslow, 34, McAlester, due to failure of the state's witness to cooperate.

Possession of contraband by an inmate was dismissed against John Walter Gasowski Jr., 51, McAlester.

Grand larceny was dismissed against William James Smith, 45, Haileyville due to the state not meeting its burden.

Grand larceny was dismissed against Dana B. Barcheers, 30, Haileyville, due to the state not meeting its burden.

Possession of a stolen vehicle was dismissed against Adam Dale Hollis, 39, Hartshorne, due to the state not meeting its burden.

Embezzlement was dismissed against Dustin L. Dobson, 46, Hartshorne.

Burglary in the first degree, feloniously pointing firearm, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor and threaten to perform act of violence were dismissed against Eric Eugene Pierce, 39, McAlester, due to the failure of the state's witness to cooperate.

Domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman was dismissed against Matthew Glen Durant, 35, Indianola, at the request of the victim.