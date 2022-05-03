Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- April 25-29, 2022

May 3—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Hernandez Ponco Rafael, 44, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence-aggravated, no valid drivers license, operate vehicle with defective equipment

Stephanie D. Dalley, 42, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/and or drugs, leaving scene of accident involving damage

Blake Alexander Sajdak, 19, Independence, Missouri — Obstructing officer

Karolyn Renee Lebaron, 37, Arpelar — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Nicolas Palafox, 55, Stuart — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, no valid drivers license

Carrie Lynn Snow, 42, McAlester — Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Shavawn Marrae Gilleland, 41, McAlester — Petit larceny, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Troy Allen Muse, 52, McAlester — Trafficking in illegal drugs, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Bryce Beyer, 19, Blue Springs, Missouri — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer

John Wayne Billingsley, 40, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Edward Paul Rose, 59, McAlester — Burglary in the second degree

AJ Thomason, 41, McAlester — Possession of stolen vehicle x2

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Brian A. Shull, 23, Savanna, received an 18-month deferred sentence for petit larceny.

Tyler James Evans, 26, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol-aggravated.

Eugene Russell Fields, 46, Canadian, received an 18-month deferred sentence for larceny of merchandise from retailer.

Selena Rose Gantt, 37, Stuart, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for trespassing after being forbidden and larceny of merchandise from retailer.

Marvin Zane Isbell, 24, McAlester, received three concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked along with a fine for failure to wear a seatbelt.

Stephan Denton, 32, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Leroy John Marshall, 52, Canadian, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. A charge of failure to carry insurance/security verification form was dismissed.

William Thomas Bolien, 37, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for embezzlement.

Casey Darrel Pitchford, 29, Wilburton, received two concurrent three-month suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Katie Denise Deshazer Strain, 33, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing officer.

Terry Anthony Powell, 47, McAlester, received two concurrent three-month suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Rick L. Childers, 47, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for resisting an officer along with a fine for public intoxication.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

None