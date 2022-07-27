Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- July 18-22, 2022

Jul. 27—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Richard Dean William Anderson, 32, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing an officer

Joshua Taylor Welch, 29, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Cody Wayne Lightle, 22, McAlester — Petit larceny

Anthony William Kline, 33, McAlester — Petit larceny

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Richard Dean William Anderson, 32, McAlester — Burglary in the third degree

Alexandria Paige Oxford, 26, Eufaula — Enabling child abuse x4

Charles Jerrod Goodwin, 20, Longtown — Child abuse x4

Mathew G. OBrien, 35, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction

Cody Ray McFadden, 34, McAlester — Kidnapping, maiming, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated domestic assault and battery, cruelty to animals, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, arson-second degree, obstructing officer

Cyal Wayne Pierce, 57, Krebs — Domestic assault and battery by strangulation

Lewis Anthony Stein, 26, St. Charles, Missouri — Grand larceny

Daniel Woody Honeywell, 45, Alderson — Assault with a dangerous weapon, failure to comply with sex offender registration

Colton Blake Baker, 24, McAlester — Assault and battery on police officer, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Rocky Marcus Murdaugh Jr., 33, Eufaula — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of controlled dangerous substance

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

William Glen Foster, 42., Shawnee, received two concurrent six-month suspended sentences for obstructing an officer and trespassing after being forbidden along with a fine and court costs for public intoxication.

Chauncey Leigh Besaw, 40, McAlester, received a six-month deferred sentence for obstructing an officer after a charge of eluding a police officer was amended. Charges of reckless driving and operating vehicle with expired tag were dismissed.

Jeremy J. Jensen, 49, Duncan, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Terry Diane Dunn, 60, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence.

Sevon Lynn Cook, 28, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence with the first 30 days served in the Pittsburg County Jail for possession of controlled dangerous substance. A charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.

Noah Anthony Daniels, 23, Hartshorne, received two one-year suspended sentences for obstructing an officer and trespassing after being forbidden.

Brandon Shane Albrightson, 45, Crowder, received two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for domestic abuse-assault and battery and obstructing an officer.

Shelbie Lynn Duncan, 28, Kiowa, received three concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance x2 and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Connie J. Counts Davis, 62, Watson, received a six-month deferred sentence for obstructing an officer. A count of permitting an unauthorized person to operate a motor vehicle was dismissed.

Nicholas Peyton Paul Adamo, 20, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving under the influence by a person under 21. Counts of driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, speeding-posted zone, failure to obey traffic control device, and unsafe lane use were dismissed.

Michaelanne Roshell Hensley, 26, McAlester, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

Victor Gil Secundino Buenaventura, 32, Houston, Texas, received four concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage, and driving without a valid driver's license.

Brandon Charles Lawrence, 34, Hartshorne, received a six-month deferred sentence for breaking and entering dwelling without permission.

Alejandro Rafael Moreno-Gaytan, 35, Kiowa, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving with license suspended. A charge of transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage was dismissed.

Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed against Shelbie Lynn Duncan, 28, Kiowa.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Paul David Johnson, 52, Indianola.

Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and failure to carry insurance/security verification form were dismissed against Taylor Dain Caldwell, 32, Poteau.

Driving with license expired was dismissed against Ryan Edward Lofton, 36, Tulsa.

Obstructing an officer was dismissed against Samuel Wayne Williams, 41, McAlester.

Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor was dismissed against Richard Lee Simpson, 35, Haileyville due to the failure of the state's witness to comply.

Two counts of driving with license suspended and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed against Kevin Martin Crawley, 51, McAlester.

Obstructing officer was dismissed against Jacqueline Elaine Hudson, 34, Stigler.

Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor and domestic abuse-assault and battery were dismissed against Deangelo Lavonte Patton, 30, McAlester.

Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked and failure to wear a seatbelt were dismissed against Jonathan Kinsey, 27, McAlester.

Domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor were dismissed against Raymond Wayne Emmert, 41, McAlester due to the victim not cooperating with prosecutors.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Garry Farris, 28, no address given, due to failure of the victim to maintain contact with prosecutors.

Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked were dismissed against Brain Jay Overton, 45, Krebs.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Ashley Brooke Thomason, 37, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentences for knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, a two-year suspended sentence for prisoner placing body fluid on a detention officer, and a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer.

John Wayne Billingsley, 41, McAlester, received a 30-month suspended sentence for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction along with two six month suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Billingsley is to serve the first six-months in the Pittsburg County Jail.

Aggravated assault and battery was dismissed against Tomas Dale Lozano, 28, Hartshorne after the victim failed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Forcible sodomy was dismissed against Buddy Earl Ward, 37, McAlester. Two others remain charged in the case.

Malicious injury to property over $1,000 was dismissed against Clint Lefay Parker, 32, Indianola.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery and assault and battery on a detention officer were dismissed against Marcus Tyler Pingleton, 24, Krebs.

Domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic abuse-assault and battery were dismissed against Brent Allen Hilton, 46, Quinton, at the request of the victim.