Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- June 20-July 1, 2022

Jul. 6—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Michael Jay Roberts, 64, Oklahoma City — Reckless driving, eluding police officer, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage

Jason Kyle Davis, 36, Canadian — Protective order violation, obstructing officer

James Marcus Brown Jr., 47, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Lisa Ann Dorrell, 41, Hartshorne — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, failure to wear a seat belt

Kimi Lea Escoe, 54, Hartshorne — Obstructing officer

Jack Charles Maxwell, 28, Eufaula — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, interrupt emergency telephone call

Aundrea Donyale Laws, 52, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Brittany Jaye Rodriguez, 33, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Lauren Taylor Hanson, 27, Wilburton — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Steven Nicholas Perrone, 49, McAlester — Driving with license suspended

Troy Allen Muse, 52, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license suspended

Dashawn Jaron Patton, 26, Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Misty Dawn McMullen, 41 ,Ozark, Missouri — Public intoxication

Casey Franklin Armstrong, 48, Kiowa — Domestic abuse-assault and battery, disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call

Blyth B. Brooks, 29, McAlester — Protective order violation x3

Sevon Lynn Cook, 28, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Noah Anthony Daniels, 23, Hartshorne — Obstructing officer, trespassing after being forbidden

Nicholas Ryan Labelle, 40, Ozark, Missouri — Public intoxication

Dustin R. Webb, 43, McAlester — Public intoxication

Rodnie Lynn Wilson, 40, no address given — Public intoxication, malicious injury to property under $1,000

Darrell Allen Casteel, 44, Haileyville — Petit larceny

Daniel Castillo Jr., 39, Stigler — Obtaining refund by false information

Lacey Denise Shumway, 28, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance x2, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Paul Matthew Maney, 38, McAlester — Trespassing after being forbidden

Brandon Charles Lawrence, 34, Hartshorne — Breaking and entering dwelling without permission

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Jaycob Jude Sena, 20, Los Luna, New Mexico — Assault and battery with a deadly weapon, larceny of automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, leaving scene of accident involving injury

Christopher Lloyd McDonald, 35, Guthrie — Burglary in the second degree

Josiah Roberts Lewis, 19, Frisco, Texas — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude

Brett Alexander Whinery, 35, McAlester — Possession of firearm after former felony conviction, breaking and entering dwelling without permission

Ralph David Allen II, 52, Krebs — Burglary in the first degree, unlawful use of police radio, protective order violation

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Marco Dane Walters, 30, Quinton, was sentenced to 18 days in the Pittsburg County Jail for larceny of merchandise from a retailer along with a six-month suspended sentence for trespassing after being forbidden.

James Marcus Brown Jr., 47, McAlester, was sentenced to 30 days in the Pittsburg County along with a one-year suspended sentence for possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Brown also received a one-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brittany Jaye Rodriguez, 33, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jack Charles Maxwell, 28, Eufaula, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for domestic abuse-assault and battery and interrupt emergency telephone call.

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

David Hurley Hobbs, 72, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentence for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. A count of shooting with intent to kill was dismissed against Hobbs due to the victim not cooperating.

Roberto Loza Flores, 41, no address given, received a three-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute along with a one-year suspended sentence for eluding/attempting to elude police officer.

Katrina Joe Lackey, 36, Hartshorne, received a two-year deferred sentence after a felony charge of fraudulent claim upon insurance contract for payment of loss was reduced to misdemeanor obtaining merchandise by fraud.

Aaron Tyler Gardner, 34, San Antonio, Texas, received a two-year deferred sentence after a felony charge of unlawful possession of controlled dangerous drug with intent to distribute was reduced to misdemeanor possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Courteney Kalyn Vanek, 24, San Antonio, Texas, received a two-year deferred sentence after a felony charge of unlawful possession of controlled dangerous drug with intent to distribute was reduced to misdemeanor possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was dismissed against Carrie Lynn Snow, 42, McAlester.

Home repair fraud was dismissed against Derrick Allen Wingo, 40, McAlester, after Wingo paid restitution in full.

Burglary in the first degree, assault and battery x2, public intoxication, and malicious injury to property over $1,000 were dismissed against Spencer Allen Gatlin, 54, McAlester due to his death.

Malicious injury to property over $1,000 was dismissed against Jose Juan Ramirez, 29, Houston, Texas, after restitution was paid in full.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery, two counts of protective order violation, and malicious injury to property under $1,000 were dismissed against Deangelo Lucious Garfield, 29, McAlester, at the request of the victim.