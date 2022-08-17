Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Aug. 1-12, 2022

Aug. 17—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Brandon Beauchamp, 21, Eufaula — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

John David Mattioda, 56, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Phillip Simmons, 50, Noxville, Ohio — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage

Jacob Howell, 28, Eufaula — Public intoxication

Wesley Hildebrant, 45, no address given — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage

John Henry Stults, 43, Whitefield — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Adrian Ortiz, 22, Sapulpa — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs

Michel Renee Bolger, 55, Perkinston, Mississippi — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage

Richard Rushing, 54, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage

Teresa Leanne Howell, 53, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Jorge Eduardo Ibarra-Ranjel, 21, Fort Worth, Texas — Eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid driver's license, failure to move to non-adjacent lane when passing emergency vehicle, failure to yield for an emergency vehicle

Jeremy Manongdo Santos, 33, Anna, Texas — Larceny of merchandise from retailer

Elizabeth Kathryn Wray, 31, McAlester — Public intoxication

April Young, 44, Eufaula — Public intoxication

Richard R. Blackman, 39, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication and disturbing the peace

Katie Jo Carlton, 29, Hartshorne — Public intoxication

Justin Ryan Cutright, 40, Eufaula — Threaten to perform act of violence

James D. McKibben, 49, Quinton — Public intoxication

William Flem Sawyer, 59, Kiowa — Eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs

Jacob Dewayne Jones, 21, Clarksville, Arkansas — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Melisa Lynn Johnson, 59, McAlester — Falsely personate another to create liability, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Ryan Steven Inman, 34, Miami — Child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage, failure to pay taxes due to state, speeding-posted zone

Jeramy Bronson Gordon, 34, Hartshorne — Sexual abuse-child under 12 years old, sexual abuse of a child under 12-years-of age x6

Troy Allen Muse, 52, McAlester — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Jason Hostuttler, 43, Indianola — Indecent exposure, assault with intent to commit a felony

Danny R. Blythe, 28, Goodman, Missouri — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, possession of stolen vehicle, obstructing officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Christopher Vernon Tucker, 50, Savanna — Burglary in the second degree

Ronald Gene Ryan, 83, McAlester — Assault with intent to commit a felony

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Kimi Lea Escoe, 54, Hartshorne, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and obstructing an officer along with credit for time served for trespassing after being forbidden.

Dustin Ray Shropshire, 40, Holdenville, received a six-month suspended sentence for threaten to perform act of violence and two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Reginald Lynn Houston, 48, Wilburton, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.

Michael David Fillpot, 44, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Alex William Patterson, 19, Kiowa, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clifford Michael Williams, 49, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Iris Lane Bringinggood, 37, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jared Lee Cooper, 28, Lacrosse, Wisconsin, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for obstructing an officer x2.

Kassie Paul, 21, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny and a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer.

Cody Ray Roberts, 22, Hartshorne, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Jacob Howell, 28, Eufaula, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for public intoxication.

Carla Denise Bales, 56, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and a six-month deferred sentence for transporting an opened container of intoxicating beverage.

Adrian Ortiz, 22, Sapulpa, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from 2016 were dismissed against Patrick Curtis, 25, McAlester.

Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses was dismissed against Charlotte Bray, 55, Haileyville.

Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seat belt were dismissed against Dustin Ray Shropshire, 40.

Threaten to perform act of violence was dismissed against Mark Jones Dunberg, 62, Eufaula, due to failure of the state's witness to comply.

Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed against James Joseph Ray, 36, Gracemont.