Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings -- Aug. 1-12, 2022
Aug. 17—This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. Cases with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.
CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:
Brandon Beauchamp, 21, Eufaula — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
John David Mattioda, 56, Hartshorne — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Phillip Simmons, 50, Noxville, Ohio — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
Jacob Howell, 28, Eufaula — Public intoxication
Wesley Hildebrant, 45, no address given — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
John Henry Stults, 43, Whitefield — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Adrian Ortiz, 22, Sapulpa — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs
Michel Renee Bolger, 55, Perkinston, Mississippi — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
Richard Rushing, 54, McAlester — Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
Teresa Leanne Howell, 53, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Jorge Eduardo Ibarra-Ranjel, 21, Fort Worth, Texas — Eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid driver's license, failure to move to non-adjacent lane when passing emergency vehicle, failure to yield for an emergency vehicle
Jeremy Manongdo Santos, 33, Anna, Texas — Larceny of merchandise from retailer
Elizabeth Kathryn Wray, 31, McAlester — Public intoxication
April Young, 44, Eufaula — Public intoxication
Richard R. Blackman, 39, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication and disturbing the peace
Katie Jo Carlton, 29, Hartshorne — Public intoxication
Justin Ryan Cutright, 40, Eufaula — Threaten to perform act of violence
James D. McKibben, 49, Quinton — Public intoxication
William Flem Sawyer, 59, Kiowa — Eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs
Jacob Dewayne Jones, 21, Clarksville, Arkansas — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage
CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:
Melisa Lynn Johnson, 59, McAlester — Falsely personate another to create liability, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Ryan Steven Inman, 34, Miami — Child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage, failure to pay taxes due to state, speeding-posted zone
Jeramy Bronson Gordon, 34, Hartshorne — Sexual abuse-child under 12 years old, sexual abuse of a child under 12-years-of age x6
Troy Allen Muse, 52, McAlester — Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Jason Hostuttler, 43, Indianola — Indecent exposure, assault with intent to commit a felony
Danny R. Blythe, 28, Goodman, Missouri — Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, possession of stolen vehicle, obstructing officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked
Christopher Vernon Tucker, 50, Savanna — Burglary in the second degree
Ronald Gene Ryan, 83, McAlester — Assault with intent to commit a felony
MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:
Kimi Lea Escoe, 54, Hartshorne, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and obstructing an officer along with credit for time served for trespassing after being forbidden.
Dustin Ray Shropshire, 40, Holdenville, received a six-month suspended sentence for threaten to perform act of violence and two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Reginald Lynn Houston, 48, Wilburton, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny.
Michael David Fillpot, 44, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Alex William Patterson, 19, Kiowa, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clifford Michael Williams, 49, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Iris Lane Bringinggood, 37, McAlester, received a one-year suspended sentence for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jared Lee Cooper, 28, Lacrosse, Wisconsin, received two concurrent one-year suspended sentences for obstructing an officer x2.
Kassie Paul, 21, McAlester, received a six-month suspended sentence for petit larceny and a one-year suspended sentence for obstructing an officer.
Cody Ray Roberts, 22, Hartshorne, received a one-year suspended sentence for possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jacob Howell, 28, Eufaula, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for public intoxication.
Carla Denise Bales, 56, McAlester, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and a six-month deferred sentence for transporting an opened container of intoxicating beverage.
Adrian Ortiz, 22, Sapulpa, received an 18-month deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from 2016 were dismissed against Patrick Curtis, 25, McAlester.
Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses was dismissed against Charlotte Bray, 55, Haileyville.
Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seat belt were dismissed against Dustin Ray Shropshire, 40.
Threaten to perform act of violence was dismissed against Mark Jones Dunberg, 62, Eufaula, due to failure of the state's witness to comply.
Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked was dismissed against James Joseph Ray, 36, Gracemont.