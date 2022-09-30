Sep. 30—Pittsburg County District Court criminal filings — Sept. 19-23, 2022

This report reflects public Pittsburg County District Court records filed at the Pittsburg County Courthouse between the dates listed. The reader should keep in mind that these are charges, and not evidence of guilt. with active arrest warrants issued by the court are included in this report. Dispositions of the charges are published in subsequent reports. Many names are similar and, in some cases, identical to a person not being charged. When names are identical, the News-Capital will publish a disclaimer, which more completely identifies the person being charged.

CRIMINAL MISDEMEANOR FILINGS:

Michael David Beshear, 37, McAlester — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Rachelle Deann Lott, 36, McAlester — Driving with license suspended

Christina Cunningham, 48, Krebs — Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Joseph Tarango, 28, Grand Prairie, Texas — Possession of controlled dangerous substance

Coty Anthony Anderson, 30, Hartshorne — Protective order violation

Mariah Danielle Douglas, 30, Krebs — Possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, trespassing after being forbidden

Jonathan Aaron Barden, 31, Chickasha — Driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Keion Morris, 19, McAlester — Obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, trespassing after being forbidden

Brett Alexander Whinery, 35, McAlester — Threaten to perform act of violence

Darius A. Presley, 21, McAlester — Malicious injury to property under $1,000

Kaci Dawn Cowell, 35, McAlester — Uttering a forged instrument, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Bradley Joseph Mattioda, 48, McAlester — Uttering forged instrument, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property

Zane Kent Whitfield, 19, McAlester — Petit larceny

CRIMINAL FELONY FILINGS:

Yasmin Ann Worley, 53, Midwest City — Trafficking in illegal drugs x2, bringing contraband into jail/penal institution x2

Riley Willbanks, 19, Eufaula — Kidnapping, rape by instrumentation, sexual battery

Dante Andreas Thomason, 24, Hartshorne — Aggravated assault and battery

Jerry Brett McElhany, 59, McAlester — Battery/assault on battery on police officer x2

Margo Alexsis, no age given, McAlester — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, malicious injury to property under $1,000

MISDEMEANOR DISPOSITIONS:

Jacob Henry McGuire, 20, McAlester, received a one-year deferred sentence for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Jacob Howell, 28, Eufaula, was ordered to pay a fine and court costs for public intoxication.

Michael Wayne Maisano, 55, Krebs, received a one-year suspended sentence for driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.

Casey Franklin Armstrong, 48, Kiowa, was sentenced to eight days in the Pittsburg County Jail with credit for time served.

Kimberly N. Elliott, 31, Hammond, Louisiana, was ordered to pay fines and court costs for falsify information in order to obtain a hunting license x2, non-resident hunting without a license, taking deer illegally, and failure to check deer online.

Tedrick Conner Franklin, 29, McAlester, received two concurrent one-year deferred sentences for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence and carrying firearm while under the influence.

April Young, 44, Eufaula, received a 30-day deferred sentence for public intoxication.

Justin Ryan Cutright, 40, Stigler, received a six-month deferred sentence for threaten to perform act of violence.

Danny Shouse, 58, McAlester, received two concurrent deferred sentences of 18-months for possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a six-month deferred sentence for failure to carry insurance/security verification form.

Joshua Lee Shelton, 39, Kinta, received two concurrent 18-month deferred sentences for carrying a firearm while under the influence and threaten to perform act of violence after former felony conviction along with a 30-day deferred sentence for public intoxication.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Monty Matthew Nobles, 39, Krebs at the request of the victim.

Petit larceny was dismissed against Jimmie Dean Whorton, 53, McAlester.

Obstructing an officer was dismissed against Robert Lee Grijalva, 35, Kiowa.

Assault and battery was dismissed against Frank W. Rumbaugh, 58, Bache.

Two counts of transporting a loaded firearm in motor vehicle and public intoxication were dismissed against Rodney Dewain Melton, 45, Wilburton, after motions to quash were granted.

Protective order violation was dismissed against Kevin Dale Clark, 55, Hartshorne.

Burning in drought emergency conditions was dismissed against David Shannon Loveall, 57, McAlester after court costs were agreed to be paid in full.

Domestic abuse-assault and battery was dismissed against Gary Knutson, 62, Eufaula.

Falsify information in order to obtain a hunting license, non-resident hunting without license, and non-resident hunting without license were dismissed against

FELONY DISPOSITIONS:

Timothy Brian Shirley Jr., 40, McAlester, received a five-year suspended sentence for burglary in the second degree.

Jimmie Dean Whorton, 53, McAlester, received a four-year suspended sentence for grand larceny.

Shannon Baggett, 52, McAlester, received a three-year deferred sentence for larceny from the house.

Tamara D. Winkler, 53, Kiowa, received a one-year deferred sentence for domestic abuse-assault and battery after the felony was reduced to a misdemeanor.

Assault and battery on a police officer and possession of a controlled dangerous substance were dismissed against Jerome Shane Lands, 53, McAlester.

Larceny of an automobile and public intoxication were dismissed against Mario Arroyo, 38, no address given, due to the victim not cooperating.

Kidnapping, forcible sodomy, and sexual battery, were dismissed against Alexander Perez, 18, Eufaula, at the request of the victim.

Kidnapping, rape by instrumentation, and sexual battery were dismissed against Cody Mitchell, 19, Stigler.

Lewd or indecent proposal to child under 16 was dismissed against Kyle Blaine Brown, 36, McAlester, due to the state of Oklahoma not having criminal jurisdiction in the matter.

Accessory to shooting with intent to kill was dismissed against Joshua Breshears, 30, McAlester.